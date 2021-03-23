Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BYOBard is Back at Main Street Theater

Tune into live Shakespeare readings from artists like Rutherford Cravens, Joel C Sandel, Dwight Clark, and more!

Mar. 23, 2021  

BYOBard is Back at Main Street Theater Main Street Theater's popular BYOBard series is back! In the summer and fall of 2020, Main Street hosted a series of free, online events where local, professional actors shared their favorite Shakespeare monologues, perhaps pieces they had done before or pieces they had always wanted to explore.

Now BYOBard is back for a special edition for Shakespeare's birthday, and Main Street is partnering with the Museum of Fine Arts Houston Rienzi.

On April 23 at 7:00pm via Zoom, MST and MFAH will share a video specially made for the event, featuring the Rienzi collection's own Second Folio, along with live Shakespeare readings from artists you know and love, like Rutherford Cravens, Joel C Sandel, Dwight Clark, and more! Let's all raise a glass to the Bard and celebrate!

MST link: https://mainstreettheater.com/byobard/

MFAH link: https://www.mfah.org/calendar/virtual-byobard-shakespeares-birthday/202104231900?returnUrl=%2Fcalendar%2F%3Fdate%3D2021-04-19

Direct event registration link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5KWbJlkgQ4aHVlEgjxDlig


