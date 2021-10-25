BWW Review: Stages' 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Steals the Show for Best Fall Musical

Anna Maria as Olive Ostrovsky (Photograph by Melissa Taylor)

F-A-N-T-A-S-T-I-C. Fantastic is defined in the dictionary as "extraordinarily good". To use in a sentence, "The 25th Annual Putnam Spelling Bee at STAGES Theatre is simply a FANTASTIC production that should and needs to be seen by all." Not only is the show brilliant, but it has easily taken reign as the best fall musical in the Houston theatre scene.

The 25th Annual Putnam Spelling Bee is a musical comedy with music and lyrics written by William Flynn and a book by Rachel Sheiknin. Originally conceived as an improv play by Rebecca Fieldman titled C-R-E-P-U-S-C-U-L-E, Flynn and Sheiknin musicalize a story that everyone can relate to. Six children are the best spellers of their respective schools and they come together to win the contest to move on to the national spelling bee held in Washington DC. The audience witnesses the children, Charlito "Chip" Tolentino (John Ryan Del Bosque), Leaf Coneybear (Christopher Scurlock), Marcy Park (Amber Gray), Logainne "Schwarzy" SchwartzandGrubenierre (Reghan Scott), William Barfée (Mark Ivy), and Olive Ostrovsky (Anna Maria) deal with anxiety, stress, parental expectations, and adolescence in this piece. Their struggles become both relatable and comedic. The "adults," Rona Lisa Peretti (Courtney Markowitz), Vice Principal Douglas Panch (Steve Irish), and Mitch Mahoney (Camryn Nunley) are all doing their best to keep the children in line and provide some of the best one-liners in musical theatre history.

Amber Gray as Marcy Park and Christopher Scurlock as Leaf Coneybear

(Photograph by Melissa Taylor)

Directed by STAGES Theatre's Associate Artistic Director, Mitchell Greco, Putnam is one of the best shows currently in Houston. One can imagine that the rehearsal process for this musical was an entirely joyous one as both actors and audience alike are simply there to have fun. Huge kudos go to Mr. Greco for directing his cast to be the best they can be and for the excellent production under his direction.

Putnam is entirely an ensemble piece, with all nine actors having equal roles throughout the musical. There are many highlights to all the performances, and it is impossible not to mention them all. However, this reviewer will try! First, John Ryan Del Bosque is a great Chip Tolentino. With his storyline being cut short due to an error, John portrays a Chip that almost every male can relate to (insert microphone as a phallic symbol joke here).

Christopher Scurlock looks at home in his role as the zany Lead Coneybear, as his comedic timing both in and out of different characters is a wonder to watch. Amber Gray as Marcy Park is a case study on how to make boredom hilarious. Reghan Scott as the daughter of two dads, is a comedic masterpiece, for as Scott writes the complicated words on her forearms, one can feel the comedic anxiety radiating off of her.

For the kids, however, the different stand-out performances come from Anna Maria and Mark Ivy. While both have the most stage time, they use their comical wits to allow audiences to laugh, cry, and sympathize with their problems. No spoilers on the story, but take accent out of the first e in Barfée to introduce his storyline. One can't explain enough how excellent especially Anna Maria is in their role. Maria is easily one of the best singer-actors in the Houston area but also one of the most endearing female-presenting actors ever to tread the boards of STAGES.

John Ryan Del Bosque as Chip Tolentino

(Photography by Melissa Taylor)

The adults of the production are equally as impressive as their "child" counterparts. Courtney Markowitz has the voice of an angel and plays the amusing real estate agent with gusto. Camryn Nunley's performance as the comfort counselor (the adult who comforts the kids if they lose and misspell a word) is astonishing and has the singing chops of a jazz singer. A trio in the final act featuring Markowitz and Nunley is easily one of the best songs in the show. Finally, Steve Irish, the host of the spelling bee, delivers some of the funniest lines with all the deadpan humor of politician Bob Dole. Audience members cackled, screamed, and guffawed at all his witty and improvisational one-liners. One audience member speller got a tricky word correct on the press night performance, and Irish's improv skills made a comedic "uh oh" moment exceptionally funny.

The design elements of the production are outstanding. This spelling competition is set in the round and surrounded by the fantastic scenic design of Stefan D. Azizi. When one enters the space, it honestly feels as if you have returned to your childhood gymnasium. The lighting design by Frank Vela is distinguished by their use of spotlights for every child speller and, at the more tense moments, a darkness that reflects the tension. Sean J. Ramos' sound design elements are striking as several small moments can be heard loud and clear, all while providing the much-needed background music to the more terse moments on stage. Finally, the costume design elements by Kristie Chiyere Osi are the best of the show, as exemplified by the fantastic dressing of Leaf Comeybear (see this character's name for possible "eccentric" stylings).

The company of The 25th Annual Putnam Spelling Bee at STAGES Theatre.

Prominently pictured are Steve Irish as Vice Principal Douglas Panch, Christopher

a??a??a??a??a??a??Scurlock as Leaf Coneybear, Anna Maria as Olive Ostrovsky, and John Ryan Del Bosque as Chip Tolentino.

(Photograph by Melissa Taylor)

For an excellent and joyous show that one shouldn't miss this fall, one should R-U-N, not W-A-L-K, to STAGE Theatre.

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM SPELLING BEE runs thru November 14th at STAGE Theatre located at 800 Rosine St. Houston, TX, 77019. More information can be found at StagesHouston.com, or call the STAGES Box Office at 713-527-0123. Performances are Wednesday & Thursdays at 7:30 PM, Fridays at 8 PM, Saturdays at 2:30 PM and 8 PM, and Sundays at 2:30 PM. This production will also be available via streaming on the STAGES Theatre website from November 15th to 21st. Please note: All patrons must show a negative Covid-19 test or proof of vaccination before entry. Following Actors' Equity guidelines, Stages will require a mask for all patrons. For more information, please visit StagesHouston.com.