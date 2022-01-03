BWW Review: POTTED POTTER Delights Audiences with Cheeky Family Fun

A 3D Quidditch Match, a Live Dragon, and an interesting take on Dobby the House Elf greets the young and young at heart at Zilkha Hall at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. This Harry Potter experience is a 75-minute hilarious summary of all seven Harry Potter Books. Writers, Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner, create a sensational and hilarious spin on the Boy Wizards adventures and the entire performance is a romp you don't want to miss.

Actors, Scott Hoatson and Brendan Murphy are some of the most amazing UK comedic actors that are currently touring the US, for both have the momentous task of summarizing all 7 Harry Potter books (Including one actor having to read all 607 pages of Book 7 during the performance). You would think this feat would take hours, however Hoatson and Murphy are able to encapsulate the feelings of joy, sadness, frivolity and humor that comes with J. K. Rowlings words. Even further, Potted Potter is an interactive experience as audience members are sorted into Hogwarts houses, ride on broomsticks, and are more than allowed to cheer, jeer, and sneer at the actions on stage. This experience is perfect for everyone of all ages, as the darker moments of Rowling's novels, while present, are pared down for even a Muggle to understand. Again, one can not state enough how hard both Hoatson and Murphy work to not only engage their audiences but to make Harry Potter fun and accessible to everyone. No spoilers but dressing up in Harry Potter gear only adds to the experience.

The design elements of the production are incredible for this short show. Set design by Simon Scullion is hilarious and succinct. The set features a crab in the Forbidden Forest, warthogs, and a wardrobe/projector screen. Tim Mascall's lighting design lends both spooky and funny moments as Dumbledore's DeIlluminator becomes truly magical and a pseudo-supporting character. Phil Innes music both throughout the show and in the pre-show evokes feelings of nostalgia and wonder.

If you are a serious Harry Potter fan or just someone who is just aware of the films, Potted Potter is an amazing encounter that everyone should run to during the Holiday season. Cast the spell "Accio Tickets", grab your broomstick, robes, and cauldron and make your way to Hobby Center for an amazing experience.

Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience, A Parody by Dan and Jeff runs until January 2nd, 2022 at the Zilka Hall at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. All patrons ages 12 and older will be required to show either a proof of a negative COVID-19 test result or proof of vaccination. Masks will be required at all times when in the venue. Performances are Tuesdays thru Friday at 7:30 PM, Saturdays at 2 PM, 5 PM, and 8 PM, and Sundays at 2 PM and 5 PM. Tickets can be bought at thehobbycenter.org/events/potted-potter/