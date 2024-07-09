BWW Q&A: Constantine Maroulis on NEXT TO NORMAL at Houston Broadway Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Next to Normal offers an unflinching look at a family striving for normalcy amid the turmoil of Diana, a mom living with bipolar disorder. The narrative follows the Goodman family as they navigate the challenges of living with a mental health condition, presenting their story with honesty, empathy, and humor. This musical not only entertains but also enlightens, shedding light on the impact of mental health issues on family dynamics.

“Next to Normal” stars Tony Award nominee Constantine Maroulis as Dan. Constantine is best known for American Idol, becoming a household name in 2005, alongside Carrie Underwood and Chris Daughtry in front of 30 million monthly viewers on a weekly basis. Following American Idol, his iconic star turn in Broadway’s Rock of Ages garnered a myriad of accolades including a Best Actor Tony Award nomination.

Next to Normal promises an evening of powerful theatre that combines emotional depth with an electrifying soundtrack, making it an unforgettable experience for theatergoers.

As a not-for-profit organization, the mission for the Houston Broadway Theatre includes captivating and uplifting the Houston community through exceptional musical theatre productions, in part by showcasing talent that mixes Houston performers with Broadway performers. By bringing innovative performances to the forefront, HBT aspires to be a beacon of artistic excellence for the Houston arts scene.

Next to Normal explores how one suburban household copes with crisis and mental illness. Dad's an architect; Mom rushes to pack lunches and pour cereal; their daughter and son are bright, appearing to be a typical American family. And yet their lives are anything but normal because the mother has been battling bipolar disorder for 16 years. This deeply moving piece of theatre has an emotional pop/rock powerhouse score and takes audiences into the minds and hearts of each character, presenting their family's story with love, sympathy and heart.

Winner of three Tony Awards, including Best Musical Score and the Pulitzer Prize, Next to Normal was also chosen as "one of the year's ten best shows" by critics around the country, including The Los Angeles Times, The Washington Post, Rolling Stone and The New York Times.

Houston Broadway Theatre is dedicated to captivating and uplifting the Houston community through exceptional musical theatre productions. With a focus on innovation and education, HBT is committed to reinventing exhilarating musical experiences and nurturing new generations of theatre enthusiasts.

For tickets and more information about “Next to Normal” and other upcoming productions, please visit www.houstonbroadwaytheatre.com or contact the box office at The Hobby Center at (713) 315-2525.

Born in Brooklyn, raised in Jersey. Best known for his Tony Nominated star turn in Rock of Ages on Broadway and as a finalist during the heyday of American Idol with superstar Carrie Underwood. Constantine is a 2x Tony Nominee, 3x Drama League Nominee for Distinguished Performance and is a past recipient of the Broadway.com Star of The Year. Credits include: Frank Wildhorn’s Jekyll & Hyde, The Wedding Singer, Spring Awakening, RENT, Jacques Brel, Jesus Christ Superstar, Postmodern Jukebox, Rocktopia, Williamstown, Eaglemania, Foreigners Journey, upcoming Rock and Roll Man and many more. He’s toured extensively with his original music. Recent singles include: Daydream and Comeback. More to come! Training: Boston Conservatory at Berklee. For socials and tour dates please visit Constantinemaroulis.com

What drew you to the character of Dan in Next to Normal?

I remember NTN opening the same season as my show Rock of Ages on Broadway and how well it was received. So many friends were involved. Never having seen it or really having the pleasure of discovering the fantastic score, I’m truly receiving it as a new work. Knowing Dan was a father to a teenager daughter was something I very much related to. The opportunity to be a part of a new company is an exciting one as well.

Can you share about your preparation process for this role?

We have such a short amount of time that I’m just shedding on the 350 page score as hard as I can and I’m lucky to have such a talented group of actors to work with. Dan loves his family and is fighting so hard to keep it together. Any father knows that struggle.

How has your experience on American Idol influenced your theater career?

Idol was a massive part of my life but truly just a part of it. Ultimately, it gave me a platform to go on to do the work I really was meant to do which was create for the theater… It allowed me to meet the creative team of Rock of Ages and have that ongoing collaboration with them over the last decade and a half… It awarded me my daughter in a way and much happiness. After finishing my training at drama school and a lengthy tour with RENT .. Idol just seemed like a natural progression in my life at the time… I’m grateful for the opportunity, but it was no overnight success for sure.

How does it feel to be a part of a production that tackles mental health issues?

Blessed to be in a situation to tell this story and bring awareness to the topic… Something many families still have a great deal of difficulty, enduring and dealing with. Every family dynamic can relate.

How is it working with the Houston Broadway Theatre?

I’m so very proud of my friend Tyce Green for creating this wonderful company and the opportunity to work with him and these incredibly talented artists I consider a privilege… Certainly not new to the Houston area having had all my shows here over the years and I’m very fond of the community… This is the perfect show to begin this new company with. To many more!

What advice do you have for aspiring artists who look up to your journey?

Listen and do the work! Lots of young artists are super talented and can get away with not doing all the work but trust me it makes a lot more sense later on when you read all the books, and do all the homework. I’m a big proponent of higher education, but everyone has their own path… For me it wasn’t going to drama school right out of high school. I had some life experiences for a few years, toured around with bands had different jobs, and such. Then after did I have the conservatory experience… I felt quite ready thereafter to take on the road ahead. Oh and be nice!

What do you hope audiences take away from Next to Normal?

Take the ride with us... It’s a beautiful story and the music will break your heart and rock your face off at the same time. I think you will get to see me do something I’ve never done before. Admittedly, that altogether scares the shit out of me and truly excites me as well… I hope the audiences will feel the same.

