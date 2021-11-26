BWW Interview: Payton Reilly of TOOTSIE Wows Audience On Tour at The Hobby Center

Payton Reilly as Sandy Lester in the

National Tour of TOOTSIE.

Photo by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade.

Payton Reilly sat down to answer a few questions to reflect on the return of live theatre and touring. Reilly plays Sandy in the National Tour of Tootsie A New Comedy Musical. The musical by David Yazbeck and Robert Horn tours the United States and made a recent stop in Houston, TX.

Q: What has been the best part about returning to work on a touring Broadway musical?

A: The absolute best part of getting back to work has been getting to know this amazing cast, crew and creative team. Every time you perform a musical, the team becomes a family, I've missed that camaraderie.

Q: What did you miss the most about Broadway and working in musical theatre?

A: Being able to make people laugh! I can't tell you how sick my family and friends were getting of me-I am so happy to have a fresh audience!

Q: People really had to get creative during the nearly 18 months that our entire industry was shut down. How did you stay busy...pick up any new hobbies, side hustles etc.?

When everything shut down, I did pick up a new hobby! I started learning how to embroider/cross stitch. I love all forms of art and am always looking for new creative outlets to explore. I also got engaged this past year, so planning my wedding has become an all-consuming hobby (and staring at my engagement ring of course)

Payton Reilly (Sandy Lester) and Drew Becker

(Michael Dorsey) in the National Tour of TOOTSIE.

Photo by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade.

Q: Can you tell us about how you became a member of this production and a bit about the audition process?

A: The audition process for TOOTSIE was unlike any experience I've ever had before within this industry, because it was all done digitally. Sending in tapes initially, and eventually many callbacks and chemistry reads all done via zoom calls. The first day of rehearsal was the best because we all finally got to see one another in person!

Q: TOOTSIE is a new musical, so while some subscribers may be familiar with the movie, this show will be brand new to them. What is one thing you would want subscribers to know about this show?

A: This show is full of so much heart and so many laughs. I think our musical is so brilliant because it has taken that story from the movie so many people know and love, and has modernized it to reflect where we are in today's world. I love this show and I just know subscribers will to!

While TOOTSIE has left Houston, TX for the time being, it continues to tour the United States with stops in Austin, TX, San Antonio, TX and Naples, FL! Be on the lookout for Broadway Star Payton Reilly in other productions in the future! Tickets can be bought https://tootsiemusical.com/tour.