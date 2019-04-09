BWW Feature: Queensbury Theatre's Season Finale SIDE SHOW Showcases Houston Talent

As the season finale of Queensbury's inaugural season of both classic musicals and world premieres, SIDE SHOW vibrantly illustrates why you should keep your eye on Queensbury Theatre. Queensbury aims to engage the community, cultivate the future, and redefine the expectations of Houston theatre. SIDE SHOW accomplishes all three of these intents with a remarkable local cast, top-notch Houston designers, and a captivating true story that is sure to entertain.

Holland Vavra (Daisy) and Teresa

Zimmermann (Violet) in SIDE SHOW.

Photography Credit: Christian Brown

A hauntingly entertaining true story of conjoined twins that ultimately rose to fame, SIDE SHOW paints a raw and insightful picture of the lives of those labelled as "abnormal" in the 1930's. The opening number "Come Look at the Freaks", begins with an eerie chorus that follows clips from the real-life twins' 1932 film "FREAKS". Led by the cruel ringmaster Sir (Brian Mathis), the audience is introduced to exhibits such as the bearded lady (Katie Chaisson), the human pin-cushion (Megan Morgan), a half-man/half-woman (Jayson Kolbicz), a lizard man (Christopher Tipps), a fortune-teller (Jordynn Godfrey), among other attractions. The crown jewels of the sideshow are Daisy and Violet Hilton (Holland Vavra and Teresa Zimmermann), a pair of conjoined twins exploited for their abnormality and talent.

The cast of SIDE SHOW at Queensbury Theatre.

Photography Credit: Christian Brown

This 2014 revival version of SIDE SHOW exhibits additional songs such as "Very Well Connected", "All in the Mind", and "The Great Wedding Show" along with a reimagined plot that gives insight to the twins' harsh backstory. This production dishes out melody after melody, singing the audience through the sisters' journey of jarring beginnings in England. The Hilton Sisters traverse from the circus tents of the sideshow through the vaudeville circuit with the help of the charming Terry Connor (Nick Szoeke) and Buddy Foster (Nathan Wilson), ultimately earning fame in Hollywood with their 1932 movie "FREAKS".

The excellence of this production is rooted in the stellar cast of sixteen actors that showcase both beloved veterans of Houston theatre and up-and-comers that you are sure to see onstage for years to come. If you have been a patron of the Houston theatre scene in the past, you are guaranteed to recognize some familiar faces while simultaneously witnessing new, young talent. With book and lyrics by Bill Russell and music by Henry Krieger, this musical soars to great heights when performed by a cast like this. From 1930's vaudeville-style numbers to powerful love ballads, you will be blown away by the vocal talent present onstage in both the leads and the ensemble.

The cast of SIDE SHOW at Queensbury Theatre.

Photography Credit: Christian Brown

Queensbury's SIDE SHOW presents this tale with a mesmerizing edge, with many tricks up their sleeve in the designs, staging, and choreography. There is a raw, exciting intimacy to both the theatrical space and to the production itself. There isn't a bad seat in the house, allowing you as an audience member to witness polished, professional musical theatre in a closer and more affordable manner than ever before in the Houston area. SIDE SHOW is a dynamic season finale to the collection of shows that Queensbury Theatre has produced in their first professional season. Ticket prices start at just $21, so be sure to get yours before it's time to say goodbye to the sideshow for good.

SIDE SHOW is running at Queensbury Theatre through April 14th. Performances are Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 8:00pm, Saturdays at 2:00pm & 8:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm. Tickets start at just $21. To purchase tickets, visit queensburytheatre.org or call the Box Office at 713-467-4497.





