Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards

Interview: Theatre Under the Stars' Olivia Hernandez Dishes on the Magical Making of MARY POPPINS

Spoiler Alert: It's practically perfect in every way!

Dec. 06, 2022  

Interview: Theatre Under the Stars' Olivia Hernandez Dishes on the Magical Making of MARY POPPINS As the greatest time of the year approaches, there's no better way to get in the "jolly holiday" spirit than with Theatre Under the Stars' production of MARY POPPINS!

It's delightfully nostalgic, unabashedly joyful, and delivers all the warm fuzzy feelings--guaranteed.

Running December 6th - 24th at the Hobby Center, you can't miss this practically perfect production.

TUTS' own Mary Poppins, Olivia Hernandez, sat down with me to share the ins and outs of the show, from taking on a classic role to returning to the TUTS stage once again!

This isn't your first time stepping into an iconic role on the TUTS stage! The last time we saw you, you played "Laurey" in OKLAHOMA. What's it like to be returning to the TUTS stage as another well-known leading lady?  

 I am so excited to be back at TUTS. OKLAHOMA! was such a special experience for me, and I have dreamed of coming back to Houston ever since. Playing Mary Poppins is thrilling because she is not only well-known but well-loved. In a way, it's a huge advantage because most people who see the show will already be rooting for my character and probably already have warm feelings toward her.

Interview: Theatre Under the Stars' Olivia Hernandez Dishes on the Magical Making of MARY POPPINS
The cast of Theatre Under the Stars'
holiday show, MARY POPPINS!
Photo Credit: Melissa Taylor

Do you have any nostalgic memories ofMARY POPPINS? Did you watch the movie growing up?

I loved watching the movie growing up. I was very influenced by Julie Andrews from a young age. I think her voice really informed my idea of what singing was from the very beginning. I remember wishing I could magically clean up my room the way she cleans the nursery in A Spoonful Of Sugar!

I'm always intrigued by actors' takes on classic characters, like Mary Poppins. How do you balance staying true to what people love and expect from her while also adding your own twist to the character?

 Well, I think that's exactly the challenge! I'm always aiming to strike a balance between being the Mary Poppins that people will remember from the film and the Mary Poppins that is written in this musical. There's an added challenge in the sense that this musical has now existed for almost 20 years, and I've seen many women play the role. I always want to bring elements of myself to a role, but there are also tried and true ways of doing things in this particular musical adaptation that I have to honor and implement. It's quite a lot to consider, but I like to think of it all as a grab bag of options I have when approaching the character.

Interview: Theatre Under the Stars' Olivia Hernandez Dishes on the Magical Making of MARY POPPINS
Olivia Hernandez as TUTS' Mary Poppins
Photo Credit: Melissa Taylor

How did you prepare for this role? What helped shape your interpretation of Mary?

 The first thing I did to prepare to play Mary Poppins was to get back into regular voice lessons. Since the pandemic, I've been very lucky to get work, but I haven't had to sing anything nearly this demanding, and after two years away from singing regularly, I did not have the stamina to comfortably sing a whole show. I revisited the movie, of course, and I listened to the audiobook of P.L. Travers' original Mary Poppins to get some inspiration. 

This cast is full of so many Houston favorites and loads of talent. What has the rehearsal process been like so far?

This cast is incredibly talented, and I feel so lucky to watch them work every day and share the stage with them. What strikes me even more than their abilities, though, is the generosity and heart of the Houston actors in this company. They're always ready with a kind word or a recommendation for the best Tex-Mex in town (I am a connoisseur of queso- please direct all recommendations to my Instagram DMs @_olivia.hdz_), and I'm grateful to be among such giving and fun people.

Interview: Theatre Under the Stars' Olivia Hernandez Dishes on the Magical Making of MARY POPPINS
Matt Loehr (Bert) and Olivia Hernandez (Mary Poppins)
Photo Credit: Melissa Taylor

Can you share a favorite moment you have in the show?

 My favorite moments in the show are the ones that I share with Matt Loehr, who plays Bert. He is a genius and makes me laugh so hard, both onstage and off. He is a true old-fashioned song-and-dance man and a perfect Bert. There is one particular moment with him that is my favorite, but I can't tell what it is, or I'd give too much away, so you'll just have to come and see for yourself!

MARY POPPINS runs from December 6 - 24 at The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. Visit tuts.com for tickets and more information.



Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards; Alley Theatre Leads F Photo
Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards; Alley Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The latest standings as of Monday, December 5th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Main Street Theater To Present MACBETH MUET This January Photo
Main Street Theater To Present MACBETH MUET This January
Main Street Theater (MST) is bringing back Canadian theater company La Fille Du Laitier and its production of Macbeth Muet to Houston January 27 – 30, 2023.  
Interview: Bryan-Keyth Wilson And Dr. Arelia Johnson Open Up About the Intimate and Accept Photo
Interview: Bryan-Keyth Wilson And Dr. Arelia Johnson Open Up About the Intimate and Accepting World of STRAPPED at The Shrine Of The Black Madonna
This weekend, The Normal Anomaly Initiative, Inc. will be presenting a workshop production of STRAPPED, which follows seven strangers as they navigate conversations surrounding intimacy, trauma, and sex. We spoke with co-writers Bryan-Keyth Wilson and Dr. Arelia Johnson to learn more about this upcoming show!
Performing Arts Houston Presents Blind Boys Of Alabama Photo
Performing Arts Houston Presents Blind Boys Of Alabama
Performing Arts Houston presents Blind Boys of Alabama for their special holiday performance with Sarah Grace & the Soul. The gospel legends will perform their takes on holiday classics, such as White Christmas, Silent Night, and more on December 4, 2022, at Jones Hall.

From This Author - Audrey Morabito

Audrey Morabito has been in the audience of the Houston theatre scene for over sixteen years, thanks to her parents' love of the arts. Once a starstruck five year old, enthr... (read more about this author)


Interview: Choreographer Trey McIntyre Dishes on the Magic of PETER PAN at Houston BalletInterview: Choreographer Trey McIntyre Dishes on the Magic of PETER PAN at Houston Ballet
September 11, 2022

This weekend, Houston Ballet’s season kicks off with the spectacular PETER PAN. Given the caliber of Houston Ballet’s talent, unwavering precision, and ever-beautiful artistic expression, I have no doubt that this magical tale is one worth attending. 
Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC Bursts with Spirit & Heart at A.D. PlayersReview: THE SOUND OF MUSIC Bursts with Spirit & Heart at A.D. Players
July 10, 2022

Oh, where to begin? This is the kind of show that reminds you that theatre is PLAY. And there’s simply too much genuine playfulness and joy happening over at A.D. Players for you to miss out on it. Whether you’re a diehard fan of THE SOUND OF MUSIC fan or it’s been a while since you indulged in it, I encourage you to make this show a priority during your summer trips to the theatre.
BWW Review: BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Glows with Musical Genius at The Hobby CenterBWW Review: BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Glows with Musical Genius at The Hobby Center
June 4, 2022

BEAUTIFUL - THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL is not only a time capsule of some of the greatest hits of music history, it’s a peek behind the curtain of how they all came to be. The life story of the iconic Carole King is inseparable from her songbook. This story starts with a Carole Klein—before she was the Carole King we adore—and takes us behind the scenes to see how her genius blossomed.
BWW Interview: Chris Iannacone Reflects On the Timeless & Tragic Relevance of THE WAR OF THE WORLDS at Classical TheatreBWW Interview: Chris Iannacone Reflects On the Timeless & Tragic Relevance of THE WAR OF THE WORLDS at Classical Theatre
April 4, 2022

Classical Theatre Company, known for boldly re-envisioning classic drama, is unveiling a world premiere adaptation of THE WAR OF THE WORLDS by H.G. Wells this April. First published in 1898, this science-fiction tale of an alien invasion is far from irrelevant to our modern day. Over the course of 120 years, it has been produced in various mediums and time periods, retaining powerful commentary on the fear of “The Other”. 
BWW Interview: Brett Ishida Spotlights Humanity & Catharsis in YOU COULD RELEASE MEBWW Interview: Brett Ishida Spotlights Humanity & Catharsis in YOU COULD RELEASE ME
March 18, 2022

Tonight ISHIDA Dance Company opens you could release me in Houston! This world premiere dance production features choreography by Montreal-based choreographers Jeremy Galdeano and Vera Kvarcakova, award-winning British Finnish choreographer Kristian Lever, and Paris-based choreographer Emilie Leriche. I spoke with ISHIDA Dance Company's Artistic Director and Choreographer Brett Ishida about the meaning behind ISHIDA's work, what ignites her as a choreographer, and what to look forward to in you could release me!
share