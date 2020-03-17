Ars Lyrica Announces Online Content

Ars Lyrica has announced how to view online content while in-person events are closed due to Covid-19.

The following statement has been released:

During challenging times, we seek things that bring us happiness and peace amid the tumult. Science confirms what we already know: music can change the actual chemistry in your brain and body, releasing dopamine that makes you feel good! We have been working diligently to adapt to new circumstances and putting additional resource into producing online content. We have created two new series to bring joy in harmony to you: Musical Moments and Concerts & Conversations.

All of our content will be aired on our social media platforms as well as newsletters and YouTube. We are also adding a page to our website for our new content.

Concert & Conversations: Bach on Harpsichord

The Ars Lyrica staff convened at Matthew's home in order to bring you the first installment of our new series. Bach's D major Partita served as the backdrop for engaging commentary about the instrument and the music. This mini-concert was filmed the day before the concert was planned to occur. The full Bach on Harpsichord concert will be rescheduled for a later date. Look for more installments of our new series

An update on the April 25 gala, A Star is Born

A personal letter from Robin Angly and Miles Smith, Gala Chairs:



Dear Ars Lyrica Supporter:

In these uncertain times, as social distancing is encouraged and live performances are being cancelled, our vibrant Houston arts community needs our support more than ever. Arts organizations contribute six billion dollars per month to the US economy, but across the nation they are being forced to cancel events and make difficult decisions about cuts. There will be repercussions throughout the industry, as organizations absorb the loss that will occur from closed concert halls, cancelled performances, and fundraising events. As long as the national news is focused on the health emergency, charitable contributions may temporarily come to a halt. We in Houston have the opportunity to set a national precedent for support of arts organizations in these challenging times.



We have closely monitored the city's recommendations on public gatherings and therefore have made the decision to go virtual with our April 25th gala, A Star is Born. Our fundraising goal for this gala is $120,000 and it is absolutely crucial for us to raise those funds by the end of May to make our next Baroque Opera production, Purcell's Dido and Aeneas, possible. Even though we will be presenting the gala virtually, we shall continue raising funds to support Opera Circle and our biennial opera productions.



Please consider contributing to this cause by supporting A Star is Born performer Michelle Bradley, Lauren Snouffer and Mark Diamond (who will sing leading roles in Dido and Aeneas), and our entire team of extraordinarily talented musicians, dancers, and production staff. Your gift helps support independent artists who rely on performances and audiences to make a living, and an organization that has brought international attention to Houston's thriving early music scene.



When we finally can meet in person, it will be a wonderful occasion to get together and celebrate a return to normalcy. You will know that you have played an important role in helping to mitigate the economic impact of this emergency situation. Please join us in supporting Ars Lyrica by contributing to this event to ensure that Ars Lyrica Houston can continue its mission when we return to normalcy.



Miles and I have increased our gifts, and we hope you will join us. Please go to www.arslyricahouston.org/gala and make your gift now, to keep the arts alive in these uncertain times.



In closing, we wish you well and hope you are staying safe.



Sincerely,



Robin Angly & Miles Smith

Gala Chairs





