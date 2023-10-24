Alley Theatre to Kick Off The Holiday Season With Houston's Holiday Tradition A CHRISTMAS CAROL A Christmas Carol

The Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre and Artistic Director Rob Melrose announces the return of Alley's holiday tradition, Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. This holiday favorite promises to be a dazzling Christmas feast, featuring the Alley's Resident Acting Company. Resident Acting Company member David Rainey returns as Ebenezer Scrooge for the sixth time at the Alley.

Timeless Tradition: A Christmas Carol celebrates the timeless tradition of Dickens' beloved tale. Audiences can expect colorful Victorian costumes, lively dancing, and stunning sets that transport them to 19th-century London.

Entire Resident Acting Company: A Christmas Carol showcases Alley Theatre's entire Resident Acting Company.

A Magical Transformation: Experience the miraculous transformation of Ebenezer Scrooge as never before. With the help of some theatre magic, the spirits of Christmas come to life.

The Perfect Blend of Carols: A Christmas Carol strikes just the right balance with a blend of traditional Christmas carols, filling the stage with the joyous sounds of the season. Audiences can expect to be enchanted by the a cappella renditions of their favorite carols.

Create Cherished Memories: Alley Theatre invites audiences, ages 6 and older, to celebrate the holidays and create cherished memories with family and friends. This heartwarming production is a Houston tradition that continues to captivate and inspire.

Artistic Director Rob Melrose shares his thoughts on this year's production, "I'm so excited to go back into rehearsals for A Christmas Carol. It is one of the biggest productions Alley Theatre has done to date, and it was such an honor and a pleasure to create a brand-new adaptation last year! My goal was to lean into Dickens' original witty and descriptive language, to fill the play with traditional Christmas songs sung a cappella, and to have the play be full of spectacle and magic...giving audiences visions of parts of the novella they have never seen on stage before. This year, we are working to make the production even better and can't wait for you to see it!"

Managing Director Dean Gladden adds, "For decades, Alley Theatre's A Christmas Carol has been a holiday tradition for so many Houston families. We are thrilled to bring back our spectacular production from last year to continue that Houston tradition."

The cast of A Christmas Carol includes Alley's Resident Acting Company members Elizabeth Bunch as The Ghost of Christmas Past, Dylan Godwin as Bob Cratchit, Shawn Hamilton as The Ghost of Christmas Present, Chris Hutchison as Marley, Melissa Molano as Belle, Melissa Pritchett as Mrs. Cratchit, David Rainey as Ebenezer Scrooge, Christopher Salazar as Fred, and Todd Waite as Mr. Fezziwig.

Rounding out the adult cast are Michelle Elaine (Clue, Dead Man's Cell Phone) as Mrs. Fezziwig, Derrick J. Brent II (Sweat) as Young Adult Scrooge, Luis Quintero (American Mariachi, Sweat) as The Ghost of Christmas Future, and ensemble members John Ryan Del Bosque, Alric Davis, Raven Justine Troup (Seascape, Amerikin), Jeremy Gee, Adam Gibbs (Amerikin, Cowboy Bob), Brittany Halen (Around the World in 80 Days), Brandon Hearnsberger (Agatha Christie's The Murder the Roger Ackroyd, Ken Ludwig's Lend Me A Soprano), Amanda Martinez, swings Brock Hatton, Donna Bella Litton and Daniel Regojo, and second covers Orlando Arriaga (American Mariachi, Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Jersey Lily) and Elissa Cuellar (American Mariachi).

The young actor cast includes Alison Austin, Lucas Benitez, Sebastian Brown, Bohdi Bryant, Sunny Bryant, Alegra Carr, Khloe Collins, Camille Hutchison, Carlisle Hutchison, Noble Hutchison, Natalia Mena, Caleb Ramirez, Sebastian Ramirez, Kate Sanchez, Audrey Seaworth, Nikolai Soto, Riaan Essa Washington, and Nathan Zawada.

The creative team of A Christmas Carol includes Choreographer Christopher Windom, Scenic Designer Michael Locher, Costume Designer Raquel Barreto, Lighting Designer Cat Tate Starmer, Sound Designer Cliff Caruthers, Illusion Designer Jim Steinmeyer, Puppet Designer Afsaneh Aayani, Music Director John L. Cornelius II, Fight Director & Intimacy Specialist Adam Noble, Dialect Coach Molly Wetzel, Stage Manager Rebecca R.D. Hamlin, and Assistant Stage Managers Rachel Dooley-Harris and Ryan Barrett.

TICKETS: Performances of A Christmas Carol begin Friday, November 17, and run through Saturday, December 30 in the Hubbard Theatre. Tickets to A Christmas Carol are now on sale, starting at $29. Discounted tickets are available for military, senior, educator and any student, regardless of age, with a valid student ID for designated performances in designated sections. Tickets can be ordered online (Click Here) or by phone (713.220.5700). Perfect for family audiences (children ages 6 and older).

A Christmas Carol is recommended for general audiences, ages 6 and up.

SPECIAL EVENT: DECK THE TREES November 17, 2023-January 1, 2024: This annual tradition will be brought back with full holiday cheer this year at the Theatre as well as featured at George R. Brown Convention Center (GRB). The Deck the Trees Celebration will transform The Alley Theatre lobby and the GRB's central window into a winter wonderland of trees, festively decorated by Houston's leading designers and sponsored by generous businesses and individuals. For more information, please visit alleytheatre.org.

Alley Theatre, one of America's leading nonprofit theatres, is a nationally recognized performing arts company led by Artistic Director Rob Melrose and Managing Director Dean R. Gladden. The Alley is committed to developing and producing theatre that is as diverse as the Houston community. The Alley produces up to 11 plays and nearly 400 performances each season, ranging from the best current work and classic plays to new plays by contemporary writers. Home to a full-time resident company of actors and expert artisans in all theatre crafts, the Alley engages theatre artists of every discipline – actors, directors, designers, composers, playwrights – who work on individual productions throughout each season as visiting artists.

Alley Theatre performs at the Meredith J. Long Theatre Center which is comprised of two state-of-the-art theatres: the 774-seat Hubbard Theatre and the 296-seat Neuhaus Theatre. The Alley reaches over 200,000 people each year through its performance, education, and community engagement programs.

Photo credit: Lynn Lane