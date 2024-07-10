Alley Theatre to Host Young Actor Auditions for A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Alley Theatre is holding auditions for children between the ages of 5 and 13 to be considered for roles in Alley Theatre’s 2024 production of A Christmas Carol. Those wishing to audition must be available for rehearsals and performances October 22 through December 29, 2024.



REQUIREMENTS

Children must be between the ages of 5 and 13; and may not be members of AEA or SAG-AFTRA.



Children auditioning should be prepared to sing one verse a cappella from a traditional holiday song such as “Hark the Herald Angels Sing” or “O Come All Ye Faithful.” Children should also prepare an age-appropriate short monologue, story or joke. Total material prepared should not exceed two minutes.

WHEN: 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 1 and 3:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. on Monday, August 5, 2024 by appointment only.

Parents may schedule their child by emailing contact information (name, phone number, the child’s name and child’s age) to auditions@alleytheatre.org.

WHERE: Alley Theatre at the Meredith J. Long Theatre Center – 615 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002

