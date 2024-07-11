ALL THINGS EQUAL: THE LIFE AND TRIALS OF RUTH BADER GINSBURG is Coming to the Hobby Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts will present All Things Equal: The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a one-woman play that explores the “Notorious RBG” with humor and heart written by Tony Award-winning playwright Rupert Holmes and directed by Laley Lippard. This intimate portrayal of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a true American original, will play a limited two-show engagement September 5-6, 2024 in Zilkha Hall.

In this one-woman play starring Michelle Azar, Court Justice “RBG” welcomes a friend of the family to her cozy chambers to convey, over the course of ninety fascinating and often funny minutes, a sense of her life and its many trials: losing her mother the day before she graduated as valedictorian of her Brooklyn high school; being one of only nine young women studying law at Harvard while also raising a daughter and helping her husband battle cancer; fighting for women’s rights in the 1970s before condescending all-male courts; and taking courageous stands for human rights as a voice of reason amid a splintering and increasingly politicized Supreme Court.

“In creating this play about her richly lived life and hard-fought struggles, I came to ever more deeply marvel at her strength, tenacity, sly wit, and compassion,” said playwright Rupert Holmes. “I believe All Things Equal: The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg brings together the audience and the glorious RBG in an enlightening and touching encounter with the remarkable person behind the initials. It offers each theatergoer the chance to better know this woman, her yearning for equality, and her love for this nation's precious institutions: Ruth ... Justice ... and the American way.”

An evening with a great and compassionate icon of straight-thinking American justice emerges ... an RBG who is not only "notorious" but victorious as she takes a stand for ordinary people facing the many challenges of a changing world. Holmes captures RBG's compelling life, leaving no wonder why she became a cross-generational role model inspiring tens of millions of Americans and a world-wide following.



