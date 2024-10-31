A TEXAS CAROL: PART DEUX Comes to the George Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The George Theater will bring the all new sequel to their instant classic, A Texas Carol, to its stage. A Texas Carol: Part Deux is a zany and heartfelt ode to families who, despite their dysfunction, somehow manage to keep moving forward in love. Itâ€™s the same love that was laid in a manger over two-thousand years ago, and the same love The George Theater is sharing with audiences this holiday season.

Everyone's favorite dysfunctional East Texas family is back!Â Two years later, the Dinkel family is gathering back on Mee-Maw's beloved ranch on Christmas Day to celebrate Ginny and Hugo's wedding. But Hugo, the new Head Coach of the Houston NHL expansion team, is stuck in Dallas, snowed in by a whopping eighth of an inch. Hugo's absence forces Gretta, Erik, and Van to once again run a poorly conceived (but well-meaning) scheme to keep the truth from the ultra-anxious Ginny. As they restlessly wait for Hugo's arrival during the winter "storm of the century", a handsome cowboy from a neighboring ranch threatens to upend Erik's plan to win the heart of Hugo's beautiful French-Canadian sister. Blake and Mya, second year students at Texas A&M and UT respectively, have discovered the vitriolic nature of their newfound politics and hate each other again.Â And a massive and legendary wild hog lurks on the edge of the ranch, threatening to destroy more than just the wedding and Christmas. The characters you know and love return for another night of Christmas hilarity and poignancy, including a certain critter whoâ€™s also not been wasting any time!

This George Theater original work is directed by Christy Watkins.Â A Texas Carol: Part Deuxwas co-written by Artistic Producer, Kevin Dean alongside Jayme McGhan, Executive Artistic Director of the George Theater.Â

The cast includes Elizabeth Marshall Black, Jeff McMorrough, Anna Flynn, Dain Geist*, Kara Greenberg*, Kevin Crouch*, Ian Gallagher, Jeff Featherston, and Amy Mire. The Production creative team includes Hannah E. Smith (Stage manager), Kristina Ortiz Miller (Costume Designer), Jim Elliott (Lighting Designer),Â Charly Topper (Properties Designer), Ryan McGettigan (Scenic Designer), and Yezminne Zepeda (Sound Designer).

A Texas Carol: Part Deux opens with one preview on Wednesday, November 27, and officially opens November 29 at The George Theater. Shows run from Wednesday to Sunday until December 22.

There will be a relaxed performance for adults impacted by disabilities that may preclude them from fully enjoying a typical performance on December 17th @ 7:30 PM as well as a Sensory Friendly performance on Dec 18th at 2:00 PM. There will be one student matinee on Wednesday, December 4th @ 10:00 AM.

For more information on how toÂ purchase ticketsÂ or support A.D. Players, go to their websiteÂ adplayers.orgÂ or call the Box Office at (713) 526-2721.Â

