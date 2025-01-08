4th Wall Theatre Company To Present A Reading of 1536 by Ava Pickett

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



4th Wall Theatre Company will host an exclusive, one-night-only reading of 1536 by Ava Pickett, the 2024 winner of the prestigious Susan Smith Blackburn Prize on January 24 at 7:30PM.

The special event featuring a reading of the play will be followed by a reception and engaging conversation with the playwright.

About 1536:

Set in Tudor Essex, 1536 follows three best friends as they wrestle with marriage offers, gossip, and bad hair. When the news from London of the Queen's arrest at the hands of her husband reaches them, the dynamics of their friendship begin to splinter as they struggle with what it means to be a woman in a society that kills women, even those high-born. Pickett calls it a “very funny and very angry play, which is also a love letter to the violence and primal nature of female friendship.”

1536, commissioned by London's Almeida Theatre as part of its Genesis Almeida New Playwrights/Big Plays Writers Programme, has garnered international acclaim for its incisive exploration of female friendship and societal power dynamics. 1536 is set to have its World Premiere at the Almeida Theatre in London this spring, directed by Olivier-winning director Lindsey Turner.

The cast for this reading features a stellar lineup of Houston talent: Elissa Cuellar, Skyler Sinclair, Raven Justine Troup, Luis Quintero, and Blake Weir. Directed by Executive Director of the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, Leslie Swackhamer.

About Ava Pickett:

A writer and performer, Ava Pickett graduated from The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in 2018 and was also a member of Soho Theatre Writers Lab of that year. Ava's first commission was to write Roots for Radio 4 which aired in 2020 with a cast led by Vicky McClure and was Comedy of the Week. In 2020, Ava was a resident Playwright at The Mercury Theatre in Essex. Ava was a staff writer on season 3 of The Great for Hulu/Channel 4. Ava wrote for hire on two Danny Brocklehurst led dramas: Brassic, and Ten Pound Poms. Ava is currently adapting the 90s film Pret-A-Porter for Miramax and Paramount Plus; S.T.A.G.S for Annapurna and Urban

Myth; Kirsty Capes' novel Careless for Neal Street; and John Wyndham's The Trouble with Lichen for Route 24. Ava was a member of the 2021-22 cohort of the Almeida Genesis Writers Programme. Pickett's accolades also include a Special Commendation from the George Devine Award.

Admission is free, but seating is limited. RSVP now at 4thwalltheatreco.com.

Comments