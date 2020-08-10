4th Wall Theatre Company Postpones Opening 10th Season

The company hopes to resume in-person productions in January of 2021 with the play BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY.

4th Wall Theatre Company is postponing the opening of its 10th anniversary season of live theatre. The company hopes to resume in-person productions in January of 2021 with the play BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY by Stephen Adly Guirgis (originally scheduled to hit the stage in early September). As a small organization and with the bulk of preparations for their first production already complete, 4th Wall anticipates being able to resume in-person operations within just a few weeks of receiving permission from the proper union, local, and state authorities. Season subscribers will have the option to refund their subscriptions or roll forward their credits indefinitely.

"We believe that there is no substitute for live, in-person theatre," write Co-Artistic Directors Kim Tobin-Lehl and Philip Lehl, "and as it is our mission to produce extraordinary professional theatrical experiences, we are not willing to migrate our season to a virtual stage. We are, however, currently producing and developing several virtual projects to keep engaged with our Houston community during this time we are all apart."

As part of the new virtual programming, Kim and Philip are conducting livestreamed conversations with local and national theatre creatives on a series called "Beyond the 4th Wall." Audience members can join the conversation live by registering on Zoom or can access all the previous episodes - including an interview with The Alley Theatre's Rob Melrose - on 4th Wall's YouTube channel and Facebook page. 4th Wall is also investigating the production of plays written specifically for the digital format.

For the latest information about 4th Wall Theatre Company's upcoming season and new virtual offerings, please visit the theater's website at 4thwalltheatreco.com or follow @4thwallhouston on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

4TH WALL THEATRE COMPANY'S 10th ANNIVERSARY SEASON

(subject to change - all dates to be announced)

BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY

(Houston Premiere, 2015 Pulitzer Prize Winner)

Written by: Stephen Adly Guirgis

Directed by: Bill Pruitt

Featuring: Byron Jacquet, Joseph "Joe P" Palmore, Kim Tobin-Lehl, Philip Lehl, Pamela Vogel, Briana Resa, and Juan Sebastián Cruz

BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc.

A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2

(Houston Premiere)

Written by: Lucas Hnath

Directed by: Alanna Dorsett

Featuring: Kim Tobin-Lehl and Philip Lehl

A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc.

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT

(Houston Premiere)

Written by: Jeremy Kareken & David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, based on the book by John D'Agata and Jim Fingal

Directed by: Kim Tobin-Lehl

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc.

