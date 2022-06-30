Vincent Victoria Has Two Plays to be Read at The National Black Theatre Festival

Playwright Vincent Victoria, known for writing plays about historical African American figures from the past , has two of his plays selected to be read at the prestigious National Black Theatre Festival in August in Winston-Salem North Carolina.

The plays "The Storm is Here" about Ashley Babbitt and the insurrection on the capitol on Jan.6 2021 and "Dreamgirl Deferred" about Florence Ballard of The Supremes were chosen to be apart of the Garland Thompson Jr Readers Theatre segment of the festival where new plays are read for appreciative theater lovers from all over the world.

Says Victoria " I was happy to have one play chosen to be read at the NBTF but when I got a second email saying that both of my plays had been chosen, I was over the moon. Both plays are totally different in theme and style showing the diversity in my writing. With both plays though, my aim was to find the humainity in each of the lead characters."

"Ashley Babbitt was one of the people killed during the riots on January 6 and I was fascinated about who this lady was and why she decided to travel to Washington and participate. Florence Ballard, the original lead singer of The Supremes before Diana Ross was a talented singer whose personal demons contributed to her early death."

This is the second time Victoria has had a play read at NBTF. In 2019 his play "Mr. Booker T. at the Door" was one of the selected plays. His company Vincent Victoria Presents has produced orginal works about Josephine Baker, Lena Horne, Hattie Mc Daniel, and Eartha Kitt in the last four years. Future plays in the works include one about a famous black fashion designer and one focusing on Joyce Bryant, a nearly forgotten black singer from the 1950's.