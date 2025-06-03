Huang Yi, Zhang Haochen and HK Phil Shenzhen Concert Set For This Month

Performances run 14-15 June.
Van Cliburn Gold Medal winner and Avery Fisher Prize recipient Zhang Haochen returns to perform with the HK Phil at the Shenzhen Concert Hall. He will present the spellbinding cycle of Rachmaninov’s complete piano concertos, along with the enchanting Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, captivating a broader audience.
Zhang’s recent recording of Beethoven’s complete piano concertos with the Philadelphia Orchestra was named Editor’s Choice by Gramophone, praised as “hugely impressive”. Don’t miss the chance to witness Zhang’s extraordinary artistry as he brings to life the brilliance of the great Russian composer, under the baton of conductor Huang Yi.
14 Jun 2025 (Sat) 8pm
RACHMANINOV︳Piano Concerto no. 1
RACHMANINOV︳Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini
RACHMANINOV︳Piano Concerto no. 2
15 Jun 2025 (Sun) 3pm
RACHMANINOV︳Vocalise
RACHMANINOV︳Piano Concerto no. 4
RACHMANINOV︳Piano Concerto no. 3
