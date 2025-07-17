Hong Kong Dance Company Will Perform THE KIDS IN RAINBOW JERSEYS 2.0

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Henderson Land will present Hong Kong Dance Company (HKDance) family dance musical The Kids in Rainbow Jerseys 2.0, will be staged at Auditorium, Sha Tin Town Hall for four performances from August 8 to 10, 2025, as one of the highlight programmes of the International Arts Carnival 2025. Following its acclaimed premiere in 2023, this 2.0 version returns with newly choreographed dance numbers featuring 8+1 sports disciplines, celebrating the upcoming 15th National Games Hong Kong events this November. HKDance’s professional dancers and nearly 400 young talents from our Children’s and Youth Troupes in a delightful song-filled dance musical telling stories of indomitable athletic endeavour. Together, we will win that gold medal! This 2.0 version of The Kids in Rainbow Jerseys introduces some more newly choreographed dance numbers, and we are thrilled to encourage social inclusion by inviting wheelchair dancers of the China Hong Kong Para Dance Sport Association to perform with us.

Kong cyclist Ceci Lee as the Cheerleader Captain. Recently, Ceci visited the rehearsal at HKDance to support young dancers from our Children’s and Youth Troupes. She encouraged the little dancers by sharing her indomitable journey of becoming a professional athlete. “You may encounter setbacks in your dance journey, but remember not to give up. If others can achieve it, so can you! Believe in yourself!” said Ceci.

A tale of sporting dreams unfolds in The Kids in Rainbow Jerseys 2.0: A contest is about to begin in the sports stadium, a story about pursuing one’s dreams…Passionate about cycling, Tsz-kwan practices hard, determined and vows to make it to the Olympics. In contrast, Sai-yat, who’s conceited and naturally gifted in athletics, looks for any shortcut. Talent versus hard work… who will unlock the secret to success in the final round?

HKDance will host pre-show events for The Kids in Rainbow Jerseys 2.0 including a Warm-up Party and a Dance Workshop, offering families a chance to enjoy quality arts and sports together. We look forward to everyone joining in the activities to release their energy and feel the charm of dance!

The Kids in Rainbow Jerseys 2.0 is suitable for ages 3 and above. Save up to 20% with our “International Arts Carnival 2025” and “The Kids in Rainbow Jerseys 2.0 Buddy and Family Package” Discount Scheme. The 15th National Games is going to take place soon in Hong Kong—let’s all cheer our athletes on!