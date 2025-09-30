Hong Kong Cinema @ BUSAN 2025 Wraps Up

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“Hong Kong Cinema @ BUSAN 2025” was held from 20 to 23 September at the Asian Contents & Film Market (ACFM) in Busan, South Korea.

The campaign included exhibitions and networking activities that helped promote Hong Kong film production, strengthening Hong Kong's position as an East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange and as a regional intellectual property trading centre. Additionally, the campaign showcased the latest works from Hong Kong and provided a platform for local filmmakers to interact with international industry peers and explore collaboration opportunities.

HKTDC Deputy Executive Director Patrick Lau stated: “We are pleased that the HKTDC co-organised ‘Hong Kong Cinema @ BUSAN 2025’ this year, teaming up once again with the local film industry to showcase the industry’s vitality and creativity to overseas counterparts. We aim to build an international exchange platform so local filmmakers can engage with their overseas peers, helping them understand the latest global market trends and gain crucial industry information in an ever-changing environment. Through flexible adaptation, filmmakers can explore new realms of innovation.”

Hong Kong delegation deepens international industry exchange

A Hong Kong Night was held at the Paradise Hotel Busan on 19 September, marking the start of “Hong Kong Cinema @ BUSAN 2025”. The event drew over 600 industry professionals from Hong Kong and around the world, creating opportunities for future collaboration.

Members of the Hong Kong delegation included Sylvia Chang, producer of Hong Kong film Measure in Love, director Siu-Ping Kung and actress Angela Yuen, as well as Hong Kong producers Johnny Wang, Terence Choi, Fanny Chong and Kinnie Cheung. Sylvia Chang was awarded the “Camellia Award” by the Busan International Film Festival, in recognition of her outstanding achievements as a female filmmaker.

In addition to attending various exchange activities organised by the Hong Kong side, Hong Kong producers participated in official ACFM events, such as the Producer Hub. These events also included luncheons, panel discussions and networking sessions, strengthening connections with overseas producers and production companies, while creating opportunities to explore cross-border collaboration.

Exhibition and networking activities propel international cooperation

A Hong Kong Pavilion, funded by the CCIDA and the Film Development Fund (FDF), was set up at the ACFM. Participating Hong Kong film production and distribution companies included Cappu Films Limited, Golden Network Asia Limited, Mei Ah Entertainment Group Ltd, One Cool Pictures Limited and Mandarin Motion Pictures Limited.

Additionally, other visiting Hong Kong film companies and organisations included 32cc Limited, Edko Films Limited, Emperor Motion Pictures, Entertaining Power Co. Limited, Golden Scene Company Limited, the Asian Film Awards Academy and the Industry Office of the Hong Kong International Film Festival Society.

The Hong Kong Pavilion also showcased Hong Kong films that had been selected for the 30th Busan International Film Festival. These included: The Shadow's Edge, in the Open Cinema section; Measure in Love, funded by the Directors’ Succession Scheme under the FDF, in the Open Cinema section; and Girlfriends, in the Vision - Asia section.

Hong Kong and South Korea forge new path with MoU to strengthen collaboration in film talent development

During the event, CCIDA signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Busan Asian Film School, with an aim to strengthen collaboration between Hong Kong and South Korea in activities and exchanges to nurture film talents.