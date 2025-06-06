HK Phil Will Perform All-Rachmaninov Weekend In Shenzhen With Zhang Haochen And Huang Yi

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) is set to return to Shenzhen under the baton of Huang Yi for an unforgettable musical experience featuring an all-Rachmaninov programme with acclaimed pianist Zhang Haochen in the spotlight.

The performances will take place on 14 June 2025 (Sat) at 8PM and 15 June 2025 (Sun) at 3PM at the Shenzhen Concert Hall Symphony Hall.

Zhang Haochen, who won Van Cliburn Gold Medal winner and Avery Fisher Prize recipient, will showcase his extraordinary talent by performing Rachmaninov’s complete piano concertos no. 1 to 4, alongside the enchanting Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini. Zhang's recent recording of Beethoven’s complete piano concertos with the Philadelphia Orchestra was recognised as Editor’s Choice by Gramophone, which praised it as “hugely impressive”. Huang Yi, hailed as one of the brightest young conductors in China, currently serves as Music Director of the Guangzhou Symphony. Led by Huang, the HK Phil and Zhang will shed new light on Rachmaninov’s masterpieces.

