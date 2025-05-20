HK Phil Reveals 2025/26 Season Find Out With Tarmo Peltokoski

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra unveiled its 2025/26 season, with Tarmo Peltokoski, the Orchestra's Music Director Designate before he becomes the Music Director in September 2026. A total of 26 mainstage programmes have been announced, featuring an international roster of guest artists and ensembles.

Tarmo Peltokoski stated: “It is my great pleasure to welcome you to the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra's 52nd Season as I embark on this exciting journey with you as Music Director Designate. This season, I will present three wonderful programmes, all featuring the extraordinary compositions by my dear friend and mentor Esa-Pekka Salonen, who will be our Composer-in-Residence. We also have an impressive lineup of guest artists joining us. I invite you to join us and find out what this season has to offer. Let's explore the beauty of music together!”

Highlights of the HK Phil's 2025/26 season include:

Music Director Designate Tarmo Peltokoski conducts three programmes;

Internationally acclaimed conductor and composer Esa-Pekka Salonen joins the HK Phil as Composer-in-Residence, with five of his works performed;

World-acclaimed maestri, soloists and choir in the spotlight - Daniele Gatti, Daniel Harding, Michael Sanderling, Tan Dun, Jaap van Zweden, Kahchun Wong; pianist Emanuel Ax, Lang Lang, violinists Anne-Sophie Mutter and Leila Josefowicz, soprano Renée Fleming; the London Philharmonic Choir;

HK Phil Principals and Hong Kong artists on stage – Jing Wang, Andrew Ling and Richard Bamping from the HK Phil; violinist Angela Chan, composers Elliot Leung, Daniel Lo and Charles Kwong, and the HK Phil Chorus;

Tours to Europe, Japan, Korea and Mainland China;

Ongoing efforts to make classical music more inclusive and accessible through various activities, including the Swire Symphony Under the Stars, "Swire Music for Everyone" series, Jockey Club TUTTI programme, community concerts, education programmes and school visits.

