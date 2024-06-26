The Hawaii Shakespeare Festival Reveals 2024 Season Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Hawaii Shakespeare Festival’s twenty-third season kicks off with Shakespeare’s lesser known but delightful comedy, Cymbeline, opening Friday, July 12, followed by Shakespeare’s “most violent” play, Titus Andronicus opening Saturday, August 3 and concludes with As You Like It, opening Friday, August 9.

Reyn Afaga, veteran actor but first time director with HSF, helms Cymbeline, with a fast-paced, irreverent take on this tale of identity, nationalism and sacrifice, setting it against the backdrop of the synthwave of the late 1980s. Cymbeline stars Kirstyn Trombetta and Shane Chung as the jealous lovers Imogen and Posthumus with Sharon Garcia Doyle as Cymbeline and Andrea Valencia as the Queen.

The prolific Taurie Kinoshita directs Shakespeare’s bloody revenge tragedy, Titus Andronicus. Kinoshita, Artistic Director of the newly launched Hawai‘i Conservatory of Performing Arts at Windward Community College, has previously directed The Taming of the Shrew, Macbeth and The Witch of Edmonton for HSF. Titus stars Adrian Khactu in the title role with Maya Berengue as Lavinia, Stuart Featheran as Aaron and Alysia Kepa‘a and Kaipo Dudoit as the murderous Chiron and Demetrius.

For our final production of the summer, HSF once again partners with Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Site and Archives (HMH) to present Shakespeare’s sylvan comedy, As You Like It outdoors under the stars. Swaine Kaui, first time director with HSF, puts a Southern spin on Shakespeare’s cross-dressing rom-com, bringing the language and heightened manners to life in a fresh, exciting way. As You Like It stars Sorcha McCarrey as Rosalind, John D’aversa as Orlando, Christine Lamborn as Phoebe and Eden Lee Murray as Jacques.

Each show runs for only two weekends, so get your tickets before they sell out! Tickets for Cymbeline and Titus Andronicus are $25 for weekend shows, $15 for Thursday shows and $10 for Wednesday shows, and are available online at HawaiiShakes.org until one hour prior to each performance. Tickets will also be available at the door one hour prior to each show, for $5 more. Tickets for As You Like It are $25 and are available at MissionHouses.org. For more information, including maps and directions, visit HawaiiShakes.org.

Cymbeline (The ARTS at Marks Garage)

Fri, July 12, 7:30pm, $25

Sat, July 13, 7:30pm, $25

Sun, July 14, 3:30pm, $25

Wed, July 17, 7:30pm, $10

Thu, July 18, 7:30pm, $15

Fri, July 19, 7:30pm, $25

Sat, July 20, 7:30pm, $25

Sun, July 21, 3:30pm, $25

Titus Andronicus (at The ARTS at Marks Garage)

(no show First Friday, August 2)

Sat, August 3, 7:30pm, $25

Sun, August 4, 3:30pm, $25

Wed, August 7, 7:30pm, $10

Thu, August 8, 7:30pm, $15

Fri, August 9, 7:30pm, $25

Sat, August 10, 7:30pm, $25

Sun, August 11, 3:30pm, $25

As You Like It (at Hawaiian Mission Houses)

Fri, Aug 9, 7:30pm, $25

Sat, Aug 10, 7:30pm, $25

Thu, Aug 15, 7:30pm, $25

Fri, Aug 16, 7:30pm, $25

Sat, Aug 17, 7:30pm, $25

(no Sunday matinees)

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.