TOOTISE Extended at Diamond Head Theatre to Late June

Diamond Head Theatre has extended its production of Tootsie. It has been extended by popular demand and will be extended to June 23. The show opened on Friday, May 31.

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit DiamondHeadTheatre.com.

Michael Dorsey is a skilled actor with a talent for trouble holding down a job. Desperate and out-of-work, Michael makes a last-ditch effort at making his dreams come true by disguising himself as actress Dorothy Michaels. In a meteoric rise to Broadway stardom, Dorothy soon has audiences falling at her feet while Michael (disguised as Dorothy) is falling for his co-star, Julie. It isn't long before Michael realizes that maintaining his greatest acting success is going to be much harder than he expected.

The Diamond Head Theatre cast includes: Reyn Halford as Michael Dorsey/Dorothy Michaels; Chandler Converse as Julie Nichols; Aiko Schick as Sandy Lester; Moku Durant as Jeff Slater; Sam Budd as Max Van Horn; Mary Chesnut Hicks as Rita Marshall; Andrew Simmons as Ron Carlisle; and Rick Smith as Stan Fields.



John Rampage as Director/Co-Choreographer; Roslyn Catracchia as Musical Director; Celia Chun as Co-Choreographer/Assistant to the Director.

Tootsie is a musical comedy adaptation of Robert Horn's novel of the same name. The show features music and lyrics by David Yazbek, with show stopping songs including "Unstoppable," "What's Gonna Happen," "I'm Alive," and "The Most Important Night Of My Life."

"Tootsie" was hailed as "Broadway's funniest new musical!" by The New York Post. The show received 11 Tony Award nominations in 2019, winning for Best Book of a Musical and Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical.

