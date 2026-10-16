THE LAND HAS SPOKEN: Tales of Indigenous Horror to Make Debut
The production features an all-Indigenous cast and creative team, including actors Laura Bowen, Kalani Queypo and Andrew Roa.
'The Land Has Spoken – Tales of Indigenous Horror' will be presented at UHM Orvis Auditorium on October 31, 2026 at 4:00pm.
The Native American canon is rife with haunting stories, curses, omens, and portents; menacing monsters, treacherous shapeshifters, and cunning tricksters. 'The Land Has Spoken' brings these stories to life with tales by Native award-winning dark fiction writers Shane Hawk, enrolled Cheyenne-Arapaho, Hidatsa and Citizen Potawatomi descent and Andrea L. Rogers, citizen of the Cherokee Nation. Directed by the accomplished Kyla Tucaya Garcia, Taíno and Andre Bouchard of Kootenai/Ojibwe/Pend Oreille/Bitterroot Salish descent.
Immerse yourself in a chilling radio-style drama with stories brought to life by an all Indigenous cast of seasoned theater/TV/Film actors, such as Laura Bowen, Kalani Queypo and Andrew Roa. Their haunting performances will be underscored by the spectral compositions of Chantil Dukart, T'simshian and Sugpiaq (Aluutiq) and eerie radio-style sound effects by Olympia sound designer Tuesday Mosshall.
Prepare to journey into the dark depth of Indigenous folklore with 'The Land Has Spoken'. The only question that remains is… 'Will you return?'
Event Details
The Land Has Spoken – Tales of Indigenous Horror
UHM Orvis Auditorium
October 31, 2026, 4:00pm
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