Mānoa Valley Theatre to Present Ken Ludwig's LEND ME A SOPRANO

Mānoa Valley Theatre will present the Hawai‘i premiere of Lend Me a Soprano, based on Ken Ludwig’s Tony Award-winning Lend Me A Tenor. This is a side-splitting farce that follows the chaotic misadventures of a hapless opera company desperately trying to find a replacement soprano in time for their performance, leading to a hilariously tangled web of mistaken identities and comedic chaos. Other productions included in the new season are Once On This Island, What the Constitution Means to Me, Parade, Kim's Convenience, and Side by Side by Sondheim.



Director– Rob Duval. Assistant Director – Ixchel Lopez-Durant. Stage Manager – Erich Steinwandt-Gudoy. Assistant Stage Manager – Jason Ichiyama. Set Designer – R. Andrew Doan. Scenic Artist – Willie Sabel. Prop Designer – Jax Pitts. Lighting Designer – Chris Gouveia. Sound Designer/Engineer – Sarah Velasco. Costume Designer – Amber Lehua Baker. Hair and Makeup – Lisa Ponce de Leon. Assistant to the Director – Aiko Chinen. Cast: Jasmine Haley Anderson as Jo, Michael Linnett as Jerry, Shannon Winpenny as Mrs. Wiley, Barrie Kealoha as Elena Firenzi, Eriq James as Pasquale, Adam Kalma as Leo, Holly Holowach as Julia, and Madison Cuartas as The Bellhop.



The production will run September 12th – 29th. Show times for the engagement are Thur., Fri., and Sat. 7:30 p.m., and Sun. 3 p.m. There will be a matinee at 3 p.m. on the second Saturday. Tickets range from $25 - $47. Call 808-988-6131 or purchase tickets online at manoavalleytheatre.com. The doors will open for seating one half hour prior to each performance. No outside food or drinks allowed. The play is performed in two acts with one intermission.



Mānoa Valley Theatre Season Benefactor Sponsors are Alexander & Baldwin, Inc., Cades Schutte and the Cades Foundation, Highgate, and the George Mason Fund of the Hawaii Community Foundation. Season Presenter Sponsors are Myrna Cundy in memory of Richard Cundy, Beth Tarter and Nathan Sult, First Hawaiian Bank, the Kosasa Foundation, the Honolulu Star Advertiser, and Sunshine Arbor Care.



Season Sponsors are Janis Akuna, Bob & Corrine Taylor, and Mid-Pacific Institute. The Music and Comedy Series Sponsor is Jeff Portnoy in loving memory of Sandi Portnoy and Brucie the Wonder dog. The Show Sponsor is Johnny Valentine.



