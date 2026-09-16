LE MASQUERADE 2026 to Return as Honolulu Theatre for Youth Gala

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After a brief hiatus, Honolulu Theatre for Youth (HTY) has announced the return of its signature fundraiser, Le Masquerade 2026. The event will be held on October 17th at the Pacific Club in downtown Honolulu from 5-9pm. The fun-filled evening celebrates HTY’s 72 years of serving Hawaiʻi’s keiki and families through live theatre and drama education.

The theme of the event, “Beloved ʻOhana,” celebrates family and community. Guests are encouraged (but not required) to dress up in costumes that reflect their own family’s culture or as their favorite fictional family from film or literature. Live and silent auctions are highlights of the evening, as well as entertainment provided by the HTY Resident Artistic Ensemble.

The online silent auction will be available to the general public and is an opportunity to support HTY even if attendance at the event is not an option. The online auction will open to the public on October 12th on the company’s website, and all are welcome to bid. Auction items include tickets to Cirque de Soleil’s Auana, Diamond Head Theatre, Hawaii Opera Theatre, Kumu Kahua Theatre, as well as gift certificates to popular restaurants and memberships to Bishop Museum, The Zoo, and even a HTY Birthday Party for the keiki.

All proceeds and donations go directly to supporting HTY’s staff of administrators, teaching-artists, Resident Artistic Ensemble of performers and designers, and programming.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 18 Hrs 40 Min 50 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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