Kumu Kahua Theatre to Offer Free Beginning Acting Class With Harry Wong III

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Kumu Kahua Theatre will offer a free six-session Beginning Acting Class led by Artistic Director Harry Wong III beginning September 20 at the HPU Aloha Tower campus.

Designed for late teens, adults and seniors with little to no acting experience, the course will introduce students to different aspects of stage acting while building fundamental performance skills. Topics will include relaxation, listening, body and sensory awareness, basic scene and monologue breakdowns, and what actors can expect during rehearsals and auditions.

Students will begin acting during the first class. Those selected to participate will receive a selection of monologues by email before the course begins and will be asked to choose one in advance. Memorization is not required.

The class is limited to 12 students and will meet from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on September 20 and 26 and October 4, 11, 18 and 25. The course is free to attend.

The program is part of Kumu Kahua Theatre's STAGES (Supporting Theatre Arts-Guidance and Education Series), an initiative providing free and low-cost educational opportunities for theatre artists at all stages of experience and adulthood. Kūpuna registrants are encouraged to apply.

Wong has directed more than 100 plays during his career, including 52 productions at Kumu Kahua Theatre as Artistic Director. He also co-founded HSF and served as a founding board member of the Lizard Loft.

His honors include the 2015 Ho'okele Award, the 2010 Outstanding Alumni of HCC recognition and the 1999 SFCA Individual Artist Fellowship Grant for Theatre Directing. Wong received the Princess Grace Award for Theatre Directing in 1996 and participated in the Lincoln Center Theater Directors Lab that same year. He was also an Allan Lee Hughes Fellow at Arena Stage in Washington, D.C. from 1995-96 and received the Masako Sakamoto Scholarship for Acting in 1991 and 1993.

Applications are now being accepted for the Beginning Acting Class.

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