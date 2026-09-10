A TASTE OF IRELAND to Make Honolulu Debut at Hawaii Theatre Center

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A Taste of Ireland - The Irish Music & Dance Sensation will come to Honolulu for one performance only, 2:00pm, Sunday, October 4, 2026 at the Hawaii Theatre Center. A Taste of Ireland - The Irish Music & Dance Sensation includes a roster of international dance champions who present a performance that traces Ireland's tumultuous history, packed with renditions of traditional Irish dance brought into the modern age.

The show's contemporary score features reimagined classics such as “Danny Boy” and “Wild Rover” performed by mesmerizing musicians and a modern soloist, alongside the brash Irish charm of wildly athletic dancers, creating an exhilarating performance served up with more than a pint of Irish wit.

A Taste of Ireland - The Irish Music & Dance Sensation offers audiences an outstanding look at current, active World Champions at the height of their athletic careers; dancers straight out of competition circuits and major international productions, focused on both preserving tradition and pushing it to new limits. The cast includes headliners Callum O'Neill (World Champion, Ceili Dance World Champion, performer with A Taste of Ireland for West End and Off-Broadway, formerly of Riverdance), Barry Teague (six-time World Champion, formerly of Lord of the Dance), and Emily Grace (formerly of Lord of the Dance), among other world-class Irish dancers and performers. (NOTE: casting is subject to change.)

“This show doesn't just present Irish culture and its history to an audience; it invites them into it. The music, the movement, and the settings showcase a captivating journey interwoven with dramatic lighting, breathtaking visuals, and performances that express the depth of these Irish stories,” said the show's producer and director Brent Pace. “And the taps in A Taste of Ireland - The Irish Music & Dance Sensation are not pre-recorded but performed 100 percent live. Every performance is an exciting feat of excellence.”

A Taste of Ireland - The Irish Music & Dance Sensation is presented by Pace Live as part of its world tour all over the globe, including smash hit runs in the West End and Off-Broadway, as well as tours to Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and Canada. The production debuted in the U.S. in 2024 with a wildly successful Off-Broadway engagement.

Directed and produced by Brent Pace (This is Not a Happy Room – Off-West End, A Taste of Ireland - Off-Broadway, West End), co-directed and produced by Ceili Moore (World Champion, Riverdance and Lord of the Dance artist), and with musical direction by Charlie Galloway (Talisk), A Taste of Ireland - The Irish Music & Dance Sensation unites a powerhouse creative team driving this bold reimagining of Irish theatrical performance.

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