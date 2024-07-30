Tickets For Greek National Opera Productions Go on Sale on 30 July 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tickets for the productions of the Greek National Opera that will run from September to December 2024 at the Stavros Niarchos Hall and the Alternative Stage at the SNFCC will go on sale on 30 July 2024 at 9.00. The programme of the GNO is made possible by a grant from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) [www.SNF.org] to enhance the Greek National Opera’s artistic outreach.

In September, the chamber opera Kassandra with a libretto by Uruguayan dramaturge Sergio Blanco and music by the distinguished Argentinian composer Pablo Ortis will make its Greek debut at the GNO Alternative Stage, in co-production with the Experimentation Centre (Centro de Experimentación) of the famous Teatro Colón in Buenos Aires.

October in the Stavros Niarchos Hall will open with the long-awaited double opera bill Iphigénie en Aulide – Iphigénie en Tauride by Gluck, conducted by Michael Hofstetterand directed and with sets by the renowned Russian director Dmitri Tcherniakov, in co-production with the Aix-en-Provence Festival and the Opéra national de Paris.

At the same time, The Loser, a performance based on the leading Austrian author Thomas Bernhard’s novel of the same title, will be revived on the GNO Alternative Stage, adapted for the theatre and directed by Ektoras Lygizos.

In November, the Stavros Niarchos Hall will host the double opera bill Aleko by Sergey Rachmaninoff, in a new staging by Fanny Ardant, along with Béla Bartók’s Bluebeard’s Castle in Themelis Glynatsis’ exceptionally successful direction. Fabrizio Ventura will conduct.

The Alternative Stage will present the imaginative musical for the whole family Isadora Duck, written and directed by Stella Michailidou and with music by Kostas Vomvolos, a great tribute to the multifaceted work of the renowned Greek composer Yannis Constantinidis / Kostas Giannidis on the occasion of the fortieth anniversary of his death, and a Baroque Music Festival.

In December, at the Stavros Niarchos Hall, the GNO Ballet will present one of the most famous pieces in the repertoire, Ludwig Minkus’ Don Quixote, with a choreography by Thiago Bordin based on the original choreography by Marius Petipa, and conducted by Stathis Soulis. Also in December, the Stavros Niarchos Hall will host Giacomo Puccini’s La bohème, conducted by Jacques Lacombe and in Graham Vick’s iconic staging.

The Alternative Stage in co-production with the National Theatre of Greece will present the new ambitious music theatre production Mataroa on the Horizon, with music composed by Nikos Kypourgos and Theo Abazis.

