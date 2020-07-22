National Theatre of Greece Will Live Stream THE PERSIANS by Aeschylus, Live From Epidaurus

National Theatre of Greece will live stream The Persians by Aeschylus, live from the ancient theatre of Epidaurus.

For the first time ever, an ancient Greek drama performance will be streamed live, from the ancient theater of Epidaurus, often called "the world's most beautiful theater."

The Persians (472 BCE) is the oldest ancient Greek drama that has survived in full to present day. It is also a historical record of the most important battle of the second Persian invasion of Greece (and one of the most crucial conflicts in human history), the Battle of Salamis, in which the play's author, Aeschylus, took part.

The play will be streamed live on July 25 at 21.00 Athens time (GMT 2), in partnership with Google Greece. It will be available worldwide except Greece, exclusively through the YouTube platform, free of charge, although donations will be welcomed. All proceeds will benefit The National Theatre and Greek actors impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Google will host the livestreaming and provide technical support as well as major free promotion across YouTube regarding the livestreaming event.

Tune in below!

On this occasion, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stated: "As humanity is still challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic, the first ever live streaming of an ancient Greek drama performance from the ancient theater of Epidaurus is, Ι believe, a pivotal moment. This performance of Aeschylus' The Persians, on July 25, comes at a critical juncture to underscore the universality of the principles that led to the construction of the Ancient Theater of Epidaurus, a UNESCO World Heritage site, 2300 years ago. The Persians, Aeschylus' most important antiwar play, dramatizes the naval battle of Salamis, one of the most decisive battles in the history of humanity, constantly recalling the timeless values of democracy and freedom, as well as the meaning of Ancient Greek metron and moderation."

The play is in Greek with English subtitles and lasts approximately 90 minutes. It will be streamed through livefromepidaurus.gr and will be also available at the websites of The National Theatre of Greece, the Athens and Epidaurus Festival and the Ministry of Culture and Sports, as well as The National Theatre of Greece's YouTube channel.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You