29th Street Playwrights Collective to Present Reading of LOVE TRIANGLE: A TRILOGY in Athens

NYC-based 29th Street Playwrights Collective has joined in a transatlantic partnership with director Gia Forakis and producer Theodora Loukas to present a staged reading of a new play, LOVE TRIANGLE: A TRILOGY by New York playwright Catherine Rogers in Athens, Greece.

Love Triangle: A Trilogy explores the possibilities and impossibilities of love, marrying heightened poetic language with clunky contemporary behavior, inviting both humor and pathos to light up the idiot mistakes of the human heart.

The reading takes place on Saturday, July 2 at 19:00 (7pm EET / 12pm ET) at Willy's Music Cafe, Evrou 22, Athens, Greece. The reading is FREE and Open to the Public.

The reading features a cast of international actors and creatives, many of whom have lived and worked in New York, Los Angeles, Italy, and the UK.

Director Gia Forakis is from Brooklyn, NY USA. She is recognized as an avant-garde theater artist and professional stage director creating vividly engaging, physically dynamic works for the stage, and art events. She is also the Artistic Director of GF&CO, (a not-for-profit studio-lab and collective of professional theater artists, founded in 2011), and she is the Founder & Master Teacher of One-Thought-One-Action (OTOA)™ Performance Technique & Training (which she will be teaching at this year's International Festival of Making Theater at Theater of Changes, Athens, Greece --4-9 of July, 2022). A staged reading of her performance project, LOVE IN SPACE-TIME will have a presentation at Theater of Changes, Athens, Greece on 7 July. Gia holds an MFA from Yale School of Drama (Directing), and a BFA, from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts (Graduate Acting). She has been nominated for The Zelda Fichandler Award, for Two New York Innovative Theater awards (NYIT) in Outstanding Theater Direction and one NYIT award as the director & co-creator of an Outstanding Solo Performance nomination. She is a member of SDC (Stage Directors & Choreographers Society). For additional info: www.GiaForakis.com

Theodora P. Loukas is a New York Theater, Film, Concert, Radio Show, Event, Publications and Acting Studio producer, general manager, and production consultant. Her work includes productions at BAM, La Mama ETC, Sparrow Film Festival, McGraw Hill Publications, Tom Todoroff NY Acting Studio, Gaepis Cosmos FM at WNYE, Eclipses Group Theater NY, Concerts of Tassos Papaioannou and more. Member of SAG-AFTRA, she has lived and acted in NYC since 2001 and is currently based in Athens, Greece.

www.theodoraploukas.com.

Cast members: Yiannis Askaroglou has been working since 2013 in theatre and TV productions in both Greece and abroad. Konstantina Daouti, actress and stand-up comedian, working in theatre, cinema, and television since 2015. James Beckett-Dunn is Military Advisor for Film (MA) SO19/SPACT Supporting Artist (SA). Scotsman with a British accent. London, Florence, Athens. Isabella Louisa Kyriazis was born in Bury, UK, and has been working as an actor since 1997. Ero Lefa is an actor, writer & theater production manager. A graduate of the AADA-NY, currently living and working in Greece. Kostis Sfyrikidis actor, designated Linklater voice teacher, and head of the Department of Speech at the Athens Conservatory, living and teaching in Athens.

Catherine Rogers, playwright and performer, lives and works in New York City. Her plays have been seen at Dixon Place NY, Manhattan Theatre Source NY, Women's Project NY, Salvage Vanguard TX, Hyde Park TX, Cleveland Public Theatre, PanTheatre Paris, Women Playwrights Festival Ireland, and in Greece at Athens Centre and House of Literature Lefkes. She was Fulbright Specialist and Senior Scholar in Greece (2013, 2009). Her work is published in the Gettysburg Review, Voices Made Flesh: Performing Women's Autobiography (University of Wisconsin), Our Changing Journey to the End: Reshaping Death (Praeger), and TDR/The Drama Review. Catherine is a lecturer in the M.S. program and an Associate Director of the CUIMC Division of Narrative Medicine at Columbia University. She is a member of SAG-AFTRA and the Dramatists Guild.

The 29th Street Playwrights Collective develops the voices of emerging, mature playwrights through weekly writing sessions, craft discussions and presentations. Their goal is to foster new work for the stage while supporting the needs of the playwright, committing to gender parity (serving 50% women), and providing opportunities for the public to attend workshop performances and provide feedback.

Their artistic goals are to develop as playwrights by creating socially-engaged plays that speak to audiences today in ways that cultivate empathy and understanding across diverse peoples, and to bring people together in community, to educate and support people, to enlarge the audience for theatre, to keep theatre alive as a vital art-form that is necessary and valuable.