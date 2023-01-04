Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
World Premiere of SCHOLL - Die Knospe Der Weißen Rose to be Presented at Stadttheater Fürth

Watch the company sing a snippet of the big opening number "DAS LEBEN IST ANDERSWO".

Jan. 04, 2023  

The world-premiere of "SCHOLL - The Bud of the White Rose" by Titus Hoffmann & Thomas Borchert, which tells a new perspective on the world famous student resistance movement "The White Rose", will take place on the 14th of April 2023 at the Stadttheater Fürth - 80 years after the arrest and the execution of the Scholl siblings by the Nazi regime in 1943.

With a book and lyrics by Titus Hoffmann, music & musical arrangements by Thomas Borchert, musical direction & musical arrangements by Robert Paul, setdesign by Stephan Prattes, choreography by Melissa King, costumes by Conny Lueders, and sounddesign by Daniel Selinger the musical features Judith Caspari, Alexander Auler, Sandra Leitner, Fin Holzwart, Karolin Konert, Dennis Hupka & Lina Gerlitz in the roles.

The production will be directed by Titus Hoffmann.

For more information visit: www.schollmusical.com

Tickets are available via www.stadttheater.de/scholl2223




Feature: Best Theatre of 2022 For Austria & Germany Photo
Feature: Best Theatre of 2022 For Austria & Germany
Let's call it a year. Recovering from the pandemic episode, home alone, only connected via Video Calls, (more or less) entertained by living room concerts instead of spending a night out at the theatre, we got the opportunity to enjoy various shows over Austria and Germany. We returned to the theatre, enjoying the atmosphere, the smell, and everything a night out offers.
TIME WARP Will Return to Mannheim For 2023 Spring Edition Photo
TIME WARP Will Return to Mannheim For 2023 Spring Edition
Time Warp is finally making a long awaited and sure to be emotional return to its spiritual home in Mannheim. After four years away, the influential festival will make you dance once more as it returns on Saturday, 1 April 2023 to Mannheim's Maimarkthalle with a mix of longtime companions as well as exciting debutants including over 40 headliners.
IM LABYRINTH DER BUCHER Comes to Friedrichstadt-Palast This Week Photo
IM LABYRINTH DER BUCHER Comes to Friedrichstadt-Palast This Week
Flying from Robin Hood in the legendary Sherwood Forest to Robinson Crusoe on his desert island and then paying a visit to the Three Musketeers in old Paris is, of course, only possible in dreams?
DER RING DES NIBELUNGEN at Staatsoper Unter den Linden is Available to Stream on ARTE Con Photo
DER RING DES NIBELUNGEN at Staatsoper Unter den Linden is Available to Stream on ARTE Concert
In October, the new production of Richard Wagner's DER RING DES NIBELUNGEN, directed by Dmitri Tcherniakov and conducted by Christian Thielemann, celebrated its premiere at the sold-out Staatsoper Unter den Linden in Berlin.

January 4, 2023

The world-premiere of 'SCHOLL - The Bud of the White Rose' by Titus Hoffmann & Thomas Borchert, which tells a new perspective on the world famous student resistance movement 'The White Rose', will take place on the 14th of April 2023 at the Stadttheater Fürth.
December 22, 2022

Time Warp is finally making a long awaited and sure to be emotional return to its spiritual home in Mannheim. After four years away, the influential festival will make you dance once more as it returns on Saturday, 1 April 2023 to Mannheim's Maimarkthalle with a mix of longtime companions as well as exciting debutants including over 40 headliners.
December 19, 2022

Flying from Robin Hood in the legendary Sherwood Forest to Robinson Crusoe on his desert island and then paying a visit to the Three Musketeers in old Paris is, of course, only possible in dreams?
December 7, 2022

In October, the new production of Richard Wagner's DER RING DES NIBELUNGEN, directed by Dmitri Tcherniakov and conducted by Christian Thielemann, celebrated its premiere at the sold-out Staatsoper Unter den Linden in Berlin.
Lina Beckmann Mit Theaterpreis DER FAUST AusgezeichnetLina Beckmann Mit Theaterpreis DER FAUST Ausgezeichnet
November 27, 2022

Mit dem Deutschen Theaterpreis DER FAUST 2022 wurden zum 17. Mal und erstmals in zwölf Kategorien herausragende künstlerische Leistungen geehrt.
