What are Germany's Theaters Doing as They Begin to Reopen?

In a feature from Deutsche Welle, Germany theaters are highlighting the work they are putting into a safe return for live theater across the country.

From the use of plexiglass, separated seating, even protocols for actors in shows, are amongst precautions to keep everyone safe as live theater returns.

The Berliner Ensemble, as an example used in the Deutsche Welle feature, has physically removed seats from their theater.

nach den Ferien bleiben diese Plätze endlich nicht mehr leer: wir freuen uns riesig auf euch! und wir wünschen euch bis zu unserer Spielzeiteröffnung am 4.9. einen schönen Sommer - bleibt gesund. bis bald im Berliner Ensemble! #BEsonders2021 pic.twitter.com/1pHjKulJdC - Berliner Ensemble (@blnensemble) July 1, 2020

Multiple theaters in Germany are planning on reopening by September, with many safety and health precautions in place.

Read the full story HERE.

