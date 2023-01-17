Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: THE LION KING Celebrates 21 Years in Hamburg With Special Performance of 'Endless Night'

The Lion King continues performances at Theater am Hafen.

Jan. 17, 2023  

Watch in the video below as Gino Emnes, who originated the role of Simba on stage in Hamburg in 2001, performs a special interpretation of 'Endless Night' in celebration of the production's 21st Anniversary.

Emnes currently stars as Aaron Burr in Hamilton in Hamburg.

From the ferry ride over the Elbe river to the standing ovations minutes after the last curtain falls: König der Löwen (The Lion King) is a truly spectacular musical theatre experience. So much so, that the show has been running since 2001. In no less than 6,000 single performances, more than 11 million visitors have found their way into Theater am Hafen for this beloved show. On a global scale, over 80 million people in more than 60 cities have enjoyed the stage version of the immensely popular Disney film (1994). Naturally, the movie's best features have all found their way into the stage version: First and foremost, there's the music. Combining Elton John's pop songs with African rhythms resulted in all-time classic songs like 'Circle of Life', 'Hakuna Matata' and 'Can You Feel the Love Tonight'.

Another key to success is the story's setting: the natural beauty of Africa is represented perfectly in both the screen and stage version of König der Löwen. In total, 400 artistic costumes let the rich African fauna come to life. Life-sized zebras, elephants and giraffes wander the aisles of Theater am Hafen. The stage design, too, doesn't cease to amaze: director Julie Taymor's wealth of ideas has turned the film into an award-winning piece of theatrical art. With so much to marvel at, the German language dialogue won't lessen your perfect night at the theatre. Get your ticket, hop on a ferry boat and enjoy a musical in perfection.



