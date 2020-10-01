VIDEO: Arte Explores German Theatre in the Time of COVID-19

Eight weeks after lockdown, many theatres in Germany are authorised to reopen.

Arte recently did a segment on theatre in Germany in the time of COVID-19.

Eight weeks after lockdown, many theatres in Germany are authorised to reopen, as long as they adhere to strict sanitary conditions. Among the drama circuit, some consider that their freedom is threatened by these measures. Museums have also reopened. French artist Hélène Delprat exhibits breathtaking works at the Kunsthalle in Giessen.

Watch the full segment below:

