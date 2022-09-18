Baltic Sea Philharmonic Awarded 600,000 Euros by Federal German State Of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania

Usedom Music Festival Orchestra has been awarded 600,000 euros by Federal German State of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

Bettina Martin, Minister Of Culture Of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, announced this Award Declaring, "The Baltic Sea Philharmonic Sends Out A Message Of International Understanding That Is More Important Than Ever In These Times Therefore The State Supports The Orchestra And Its Work With 600,000 Euros In 2022 - 2023."

Under the direction of its conductor Kristjan Järvi, the Baltic Sea Philharmonic opened the 29th season of the Usedom Music Festival which was dedicated this year to Estonia. The ensemble played works by Estonian composers before a sold-out audience of 1200 spectators in the Peenemünde power plant - the former Nazi rocket development site. In May, 2022 the New York Philharmonic performed a series of historic guest performances in Peenemuende, which were acknowledged by the international press as concerts for peace.

The Baltic Sea Philharmonic under the baton of Music Director and Founding Conductor Kristjan Järvi takes the orchestral concert experience to new dimensions. Each concert offers dispalys of sound, light, visual art, technology, and choreography; musicians from a community of ten Nordic countires connected by the Baltic Sea perform exiting works by heart often in alternative venues. Embodying all that is innovative and progressive about the Nordic region, the Baltic Sea Philharmonic strives to expand the traditional orchestral model beyond usual boundaries.

Further information and tickets at www.usedomer-musikfestival.de