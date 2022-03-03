The Bavarian State Opera, Bayerische Staatsoper, to Premiere and Livestream Three Act Opera, PETER GRIMES

This Sunday, 6 March 2022, 7 pm, the Bayerische Staatsoper will celebrate the premiere of Benjamin Britten's Peter Grimes in a production by Stefan Herheim. With Edward Gardner conducting the Bayerische Staatsorchester, the performers on stage at the Nationaltheater include Stuart Skelton as Peter Grimes and Rachel Willis-Sørensen in a role debut as Ellen Orford.



The premiere performance of the opera in three acts and a prologue by Benjamin Britten will be broadcast live on radio on BR-KLASSIK and on BR-KLASSIK Concert and STAATSOPER.TV on 6 March 2022. Host Maximilian Maier will welcome viewers in a supporting program starting at 6pm. The latest installment of the Observations series also covers Stefan Herheim's production.





On Tuesday, 8 March 2022, at 8 pm, Anne-Sophie Mutter, the Munich Philharmonic Orchestra, the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra, and the Bayerische Staatsorchester will hold a charity concert at the Isarphilharmonie in solidarity with the Ukrainian victims and sufferers from the Russian attack. Lahav Shani conducts the evening. The program includes the 5th Symphony and the Violin Concerto by Ludwig van Beethoven. The concert will be broadcast live on radio on BR-KLASSIK. On Saturday, 12 March 2022, 8.15 pm, 3sat and on Sunday, 13 March 2022, 9.45 am, the Bayerisches Fernsehen broadcast the concert on television. The proceeds from the concert will fully be donated to Save the Children. Save the Children has been active in Ukraine since 2014 and provides important humanitarian aid for children and their families.





PREMIERE "MAX UND DIE SUPERHELD:INNEN" 6 MARCH 2022, RENNERT-SAAL

With Max und die Superheld:innen, Kind & Co presents its second premiere for young audiences in the 2021-22 season. The musical theater for children aged 6 and up celebrates its premiere on Sunday, 6 March 2022, 12 pm, in the Rennert-Saal of the Bayerische Staatsoper.





PREMIERE "L'INFEDELTÀ DELUSA" ON 19 MARCH 2022, CUVILLIÉS-THEATER

In 1773, Joseph Haydn composed his work L'Infedeltà delusa for the rural idyll of his patron Prince Esterházy. Situational comedy and the art of musical characterization define Haydn's music-theatrical language. The chamber opera about the depths and shallows of human love premiere on Saturday, 19 March 2022, 7 pm, at the Cuvilliés-Theater. Director is Marie-Eve Signeyrole. Giedr?- Šlekyt?- conducts the Bayerische Staatsorchester for this production. The members of the Opernstudio Jasmin Delfs, Emily Sierra, Jessica Niles, Armando Elizondo, Joel Williams and Andrew Gilstrap bring Haydn's work to the stage.