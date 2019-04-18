TINA- THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL playing in Hamburg, Germany!

Apr. 18, 2019  

TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is currently playing in Hamburg, Germany at Stage Operettenhaus.

TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL unveils the never before told life and music history of the worldwide "Queen of Rock". With over 200 million records sold and 12 Grammy Awards, Tina Turner is one of the greatest stars of all time.

The musical shows her humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, her rise to the acclaimed world star and her life with all the ups and downs. Presented in collaboration with Tina Turner - authentic, moving and incredibly powerful.

For tickets and more information, please visit https://www.stage-entertainment.de/musicals-shows/tina-hamburg.html



Related Articles View More Germany Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • Berliner Ensemble Bring AMIR Starting 27 April
  • TINA- THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL playing in Hamburg, Germany!
  • Karina Canellakis Named Principal Guest Conductor Of Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra
  • Jim Steinmans BAT OUT OF HELL - Das Musical - Franziska Schuster wird erste Sloane im Stage Metronom Theater in Oberhausen
  • Northern Broadsides To Open Prestigious Shakespeare Festival In Germany
  • Can't Hold Them Back Anymore! FROZEN Will Head to London, Australia, and Germany!

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup