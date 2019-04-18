TINA- THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL playing in Hamburg, Germany!

TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is currently playing in Hamburg, Germany at Stage Operettenhaus.

TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL unveils the never before told life and music history of the worldwide "Queen of Rock". With over 200 million records sold and 12 Grammy Awards, Tina Turner is one of the greatest stars of all time.

The musical shows her humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, her rise to the acclaimed world star and her life with all the ups and downs. Presented in collaboration with Tina Turner - authentic, moving and incredibly powerful.

For tickets and more information, please visit https://www.stage-entertainment.de/musicals-shows/tina-hamburg.html





