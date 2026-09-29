THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL Will Come to Theatre Bonn in October
Performances will run October 2 - December 31.
Theater Bonn will present “THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL,” beginning Oct. 2 at the Portal Musical venue in Bonn, Germany. The production, a co-production with Junges Theater Bonn, will have performances through Dec. 31, with performances scheduled throughout October, November and December. The premiere is set for Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m., followed by an Oct. 3 performance at 3 p.m.
“THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL” features a book by Joe Tracz and music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki. The musical is adapted from Rick Riordan’s novel “The Lightning Thief,” with German text by Sina Schütte and Luisa Neumann. Ekaterina Klewitz serves as conductor and Bernard Niemeyer directs. The production is recommended for audiences ages 10 and older and runs approximately two hours, including one intermission.
The musical follows 12-year-old Percy Jackson, who discovers that he is the son of Poseidon and a demigod. After being accused of stealing Zeus’ lightning bolt, Percy travels to the Underworld in an effort to recover it and prevent a war among the gods. Along the way, he must confront the possibility that a traitor within his camp is responsible for the theft.
The Theater Bonn production stars Ahmed El Kholy and Maximilian Teschner as Percy Jackson, with El Kholy scheduled for the majority of performances and Teschner appearing Oct. 3. Eliana Craciun and Lina Gräfe alternate as Annabeth, while Martin Wald and Zoltán Selo alternate as Grover. Albert Teves and Moritz Reinisch play Luke, Clélia Oemus and Soraya-Nikita Krajewski play Clarisse, and Greta Fußhöller and Alia Olk play Katie.
The cast also includes Emilia Paereli and Lina Sophie Kalisch as Silena, Konstantin Kluth and Gustav Hellmann as Lee, Emma Maschke and Milena Hüsgen as Lou Ellen, and Aiden Hucho and Leandro Siantis as Charly. Axel Becker plays Mr. Brunner/Chiron, Poseidon, Hades and other roles, while Thomas Kahle plays Mr. D/Ares and Isabella Gonzales plays Percy’s mother and other roles.
Mara Lena Schönborn is the set designer, Katharina Savvides designed the costumes and Larissa Fühner is responsible for choreography. Klewitz serves as musical director and Niemeyer as director.
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