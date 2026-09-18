Review: THE LOOM SESSIONS CHARLES SIMMONS at Literaturhaus Cafe Hamburg

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Here comes the General!

Charles Simmons ©Tanja Hall

Simmons and his band presented a mix of soul, funk, groove, and timeless pop, showing why musical theater captures only a fraction of his wide musical scope. The audience got the chance to experience versions of well-known songs arranged in a refreshingly new style, including Prince’s "I Wanna Be Your Lover," Linkin Park’s "Castle of Glass," Charles Simmons gifted the audience with an entertainingly touching evening to remember. In an intimate yet stylish living-room setting,and his band presented a mix of soul, funk, groove, and timeless pop, showing why musical theater captures only a fraction of his wide musical scope. The audience got the chance to experience versions of well-known songs arranged in a refreshingly new style, including Prince’s "I Wanna Be Your Lover," Linkin Park’s "Castle of Glass," Michael Jackson ’s "Who Is It," and Phatts & Small's "Tonight," to name a few. On the other hand, Simmons revealed a profoundly personal side with intimate anecdotes. A moving stage atmosphere which softened the line between performer and audience. Something not many artists can do. That’s why the LOOM sessions are such an amazing highlight you have to visit when you get the chance. Of course, the evening concluded with standing ovations and an enthusiastic crowd (what else). Well deserved,gifted the audience with an entertainingly touching evening to remember.

We already said it before, and we do not hesitate to say it again, dear Alessandro, Hamburg wants more of your innovation, more LOOM sessions.

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