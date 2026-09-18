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Review: THE LOOM SESSIONS CHARLES SIMMONS at Literaturhaus Cafe Hamburg

Here comes the General

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Review: THE LOOM SESSIONS CHARLES SIMMONS at Literaturhaus Cafe Hamburg
Here comes the General!
From the Elbe to the Alster—On September 7th, Charles Simmons, currently starring as Rob/Joseph Jackson in the hit production of MJ THE Michael Jackson MUSICAL at the Stage Theater an der Elbe, treated audiences to a solo concert at the Literaturhauscafé Hamburg as part of a LOOM session, produced by Alessandro Coccocia. The two have been part of the German Production of Lin-Manuel Miranda's HAMILTON in Hamburg/Germany, before Simmons hit the road with the UK tour and made his West End Debut, recreating the role of George Washington in such a unique way that we still call him the General!
Review: THE LOOM SESSIONS CHARLES SIMMONS at Literaturhaus Cafe Hamburg Image
Charles Simmons ©Tanja Hall
In an intimate yet stylish living-room setting, Simmons and his band presented a mix of soul, funk, groove, and timeless pop, showing why musical theater captures only a fraction of his wide musical scope. The audience got the chance to experience versions of well-known songs arranged in a refreshingly new style, including Prince’s "I Wanna Be Your Lover," Linkin Park’s "Castle of Glass," Michael Jackson’s "Who Is It," and Phatts & Small's "Tonight," to name a few. On the other hand, Simmons revealed a profoundly personal side with intimate anecdotes. A moving stage atmosphere which softened the line between performer and audience. Something not many artists can do. That’s why the LOOM sessions are such an amazing highlight you have to visit when you get the chance. Of course, the evening concluded with standing ovations and an enthusiastic crowd (what else). Well deserved, Charles Simmons gifted the audience with an entertainingly touching evening to remember.
We already said it before, and we do not hesitate to say it again, dear Alessandro, Hamburg wants more of your innovation, more LOOM sessions.
 
 Click here to follow Charles Simmons on instagram.
 
 
 

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