Stage Entertainment Will End Operations At Mentronome Theatre After DANCE OF THE VAMPIRES

It has been reported that Stage Entertainment will cease operations at the Metronom Theater in Oberhausen next year. The company announced on Tuesday. After 15 years and twelve productions, all performances at the space will end after "Dance of the Vampires" in March 2020.

"Overall, the number of visitors to Oberhausen proved to be too low for a permanently profitable live entertainment business. As a non-subsidized private theater company, we are competing in the Ruhr area with one of the densest cultural and theatrical landscapes in Germany," said managing director Uschi Neuss.

Stage Entertainment owns the theatre, and what will happen to the venue is not yet clear. Eighty eight employees are expected to be affected.





Related Articles Shows View More Germany Stories

More Hot Stories For You