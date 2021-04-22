Staatsoper unter den Linden Cancels Performances Through May 2021

Staatsoper unter den Linden has announced that it is cancelling all performances through the end of May 2021 due to COVID-19.

Tickets that have already been purchased for the cancelled performances lose their validity. They can be refunded, you can receive a voucher to the value of your purchased tickets or you can choose to donate the amount of your purchase to the youth program of Staatsoper Unter den Linden.

Please use the online form or contact ticket service (by telephone on +49 (0) 30 - 20 35 45 55 from Tuesday to Friday, 12 noon to 2 pm, by e-mail to tickets@staatsoper-berlin.de).

Holders of tickets that have been bought at external ticket agencies or with travel agencies have to directly contact the according agency for a refund.

Learn more and find the online form here.