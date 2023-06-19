St. Louis' Circus Harmony and Suttgart's Circus Circuli to Meet in Stuttgart This Summer

There will be a celebratory Sister City Circus Send-Off Celebration on July 12 in the circus ring on the third floor at City Museum!

By: Jun. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album Photo 2 Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album
THE KNITTING PILGRIM to be Presented In Austria And Germany, June-July 2023 Photo 3 THE KNITTING PILGRIM to be Presented In Austria And Germany, June-July 2023
Review: SISTER ACT at First Stage Theatre Photo 4 Review: SISTER ACT at First Stage Theatre

St. Louis' Circus Harmony and Suttgart's Circus Circuli to Meet in Stuttgart This Summer

Circus Harmony will continue their Peace Through Pyramids partnership with Circus Circuli in Stuttgart, Germany!

 

Thanks to support from St. Louis Stuttgart Sister Cities group in St. Louis, the two youth circuses worked with each other online in 2020, during the lockdown, to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Stuttgart and St. Louis being sister cities. For that occasion, they made the  Sister City Circus video in which acts were created online that they then performed at similar landmarks in their respective cities then edited them together into a video.

 

During this long distance, digital partnership, the two troupes talked about someday meeting each other and working together in person. That time is approaching! This summer, they will continue that partnership in person. Nine of Circus Harmony’s flying children will be going to Stuttgart, July 26-August 8.

 

There will be a celebratory Sister City Circus Send-Off Celebration on July 12 in the circus ring on the third floor at City Museum!

 

The members of Circus Harmony will then fly to Stuttgart where they will stay at Circus Circuli, create a show  with the Circuli students, and travel in Germany performing together. Donations towards this partnership can be made at Click Here.

 

Circus Harmony director, Jessica Hentoff, explained, “Peace Through Pyramids is the program Circus Harmony started to designate partnerships between different groups using circus as the bridge to connect the two. Since 2007, Circus Harmony has partnered with the Jewish/Arab Galilee Circus in Israel for 11 years, the National Circus School in Puerto Rico for two years, and arranged several local St. Louis partnerships between children in different neighborhoods of St. Louis. This will be our first time taking children to Germany! They range in age from 10-19 years old.  For some, this will be their first time traveling to Europe and their first time traveling without their families. But the circus, itself, is a family and we are excited to meet and work with the Stuttgart branch of our circus family!”

 

The Sister City Circus Send-Off Celebration will also be live-streamed on Circus Harmony’s Facebook page.

EVENT DETAILS:


WHAT: Sister City Circus Send-Off

WHEN: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 3pm
WHERE: City Museum, 750 N. 16th Street, St. Louis, MO 63033

ONLINE: www.Facebook.com/CircusHarmony

MORE INFORMATION: Go toClick Here

 




RELATED STORIES - Germany

1
James Joyce Inspires Three Year Creative Journey Across Europe For ULYSSES Photo
James Joyce Inspires Three Year Creative Journey Across Europe For ULYSSES

18 cities in 16 countries from across Europe have come together to create ULYSSES European Odyssey, an ambitious three-year multi-arts programme inspired by James Joyce's masterpiece Ulysses that runs until June 2024.

2
Review: SISTER ACT at First Stage Theatre Photo
Review: SISTER ACT at First Stage Theatre

After 12 years, Sister Act has returned to Hamburg. This summer the First Stage Theatre Musicals Hamburg 2022/2023 | First Stage Musical Theater Hamburg | Musicals Hamburg - First Stage Hamburg is presenting this feel good hit, a jukebox songbook of soul, funk and disco tunes. The story is based on the 1992 Whoopi Goldberg comedy which was transferred to a stage musical by composer Alan Menken back in 2009. It is about Doloris van Cartier, a night club singer with ambitious goals, who witnesses the murder of a young man being killed by her boyfriend, a sleeky mug. Facing herself on the run, she hides in a cloister until she can testify at court.

3
THE KNITTING PILGRIM to be Presented In Austria And Germany, June-July 2023 Photo
THE KNITTING PILGRIM to be Presented In Austria And Germany, June-July 2023

THE KNITTING PILGRIM, a one-of-a-kind Canadian multidisciplinary play that helps knit audiences together will perform in Austria and Germany in June-July, 2023.

4
Conductor JoAnn Falletta Receives 2023 Eroica Award From MOLA Photo
Conductor JoAnn Falletta Receives 2023 Eroica Award From MOLA

MOLA: An Association of Music Performance Librarians is honoring American conductor JoAnn Falletta with the 2023 Eroica Award for Outstanding Service to Music.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: The Queens Meet the Press Video The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: The Queens Meet the Press
Watch Ariana DeBose in Marvel's KRAVEN THE HUNTER Trailer Video
Watch Ariana DeBose in Marvel's KRAVEN THE HUNTER Trailer
Watch THE WIZ Star Melody A. Betts Sing 'Believe In Yourself' Video
Watch THE WIZ Star Melody A. Betts Sing 'Believe In Yourself'
Watch Kenny Leon Accept the Juneteenth Legacy Award Video
Watch Kenny Leon Accept the Juneteenth Legacy Award
View all Videos

Germany SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A tango a day keeps the doctor away
Theatersaal, University Bremen (6/27-6/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You