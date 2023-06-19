St. Louis' Circus Harmony and Suttgart's Circus Circuli to Meet in Stuttgart This Summer

Circus Harmony will continue their Peace Through Pyramids partnership with Circus Circuli in Stuttgart, Germany!

Thanks to support from St. Louis Stuttgart Sister Cities group in St. Louis, the two youth circuses worked with each other online in 2020, during the lockdown, to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Stuttgart and St. Louis being sister cities. For that occasion, they made the Sister City Circus video in which acts were created online that they then performed at similar landmarks in their respective cities then edited them together into a video.

During this long distance, digital partnership, the two troupes talked about someday meeting each other and working together in person. That time is approaching! This summer, they will continue that partnership in person. Nine of Circus Harmony’s flying children will be going to Stuttgart, July 26-August 8.

There will be a celebratory Sister City Circus Send-Off Celebration on July 12 in the circus ring on the third floor at City Museum!

The members of Circus Harmony will then fly to Stuttgart where they will stay at Circus Circuli, create a show with the Circuli students, and travel in Germany performing together. Donations towards this partnership can be made at Click Here.

Circus Harmony director, Jessica Hentoff, explained, “Peace Through Pyramids is the program Circus Harmony started to designate partnerships between different groups using circus as the bridge to connect the two. Since 2007, Circus Harmony has partnered with the Jewish/Arab Galilee Circus in Israel for 11 years, the National Circus School in Puerto Rico for two years, and arranged several local St. Louis partnerships between children in different neighborhoods of St. Louis. This will be our first time taking children to Germany! They range in age from 10-19 years old. For some, this will be their first time traveling to Europe and their first time traveling without their families. But the circus, itself, is a family and we are excited to meet and work with the Stuttgart branch of our circus family!”

The Sister City Circus Send-Off Celebration will also be live-streamed on Circus Harmony’s Facebook page.

EVENT DETAILS:



WHAT: Sister City Circus Send-Off

WHEN: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 3pm

WHERE: City Museum, 750 N. 16th Street, St. Louis, MO 63033

ONLINE: www.Facebook.com/CircusHarmony

MORE INFORMATION: Go toClick Here