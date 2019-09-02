New European Dates Added For CONVERSATIONS WITH NICK CAVE

Following a sold out run this spring, Nick Cave will return to Europe for a further eight of his unique conversation events. Tickets for the shows in Germany, Netherlands and Belgium go on sale Friday 6 September, 11 am CET.

Having performed to sold out venues in Australia & New Zealand earlier this year, and with a sold out tour of North America starting next month, Cave will return to Europe in January 2020. During this series of music and open discussion events, he will take questions direct from the audience on all manner of subjects and perform some of his most beloved songs on piano.

Described by Cave as "an exercise in connectivity", no subject is sacred and audiences are encouraged to be bold and challenging, confrontational and unafraid.

The relationship between Cave and his audience has always been open and intense, but deepened during his recent shows with the Bad Seeds, inspiring these unconventional and unique evenings of unfiltered, unscripted and unmoderated Q&A.

"I thought that a direct conversation with the audience might be valuable - in the recent live shows we have all shown a kind of willingness to open up." Nick Cave

Monday 20 Jan Festspielhaus, Baden-Baden, Germany

Tuesday 21 Jan Kurhaus, Weisbaden, Germany

Thursday 23 Jan Colosseum, Essen, Germany

Saturday 25 Jan Die Glocke, Bremen, Germany

Monday 27 Jan Muziekgebouw, Eindhoven, Netherlands

Tuesday 28 Jan Concertgebouw de Vereeniging, Nijmegen, Netherlands

Thursday 30 Jan Bozar Centre for Fine Arts, Brussels, Belgium

Friday 31 Jan Bozar Centre for Fine Arts, Brussels, Belgium



Tickets on sale Friday 6 September, 11 am CET

Tickets available from www.nickcave.com





