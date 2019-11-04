Malina Moye Launches Tour To Support New Album

Music trailblazer Malina Moye's latest release "Bad As I Wanna Be" reached number one for two consecutive weeks on the Billboard Blues chart last summer and her Signature Sound has garnered rave reviews from "Billboard Magazine" and "Eclipsed Magazine Germany" to name a few. United Kingdom's "Guitarist Magazine" stated that, "Moye is one of the most powerful guitarist working today."

"It's so inspiring to see the tide is changing for women in entertainment since the release of my album last year. I can't wait for 2020," states Moye.

When writing "Bad As I Wanna Be," the groundbreaking artist and songwriter maintained a recurring theme throughout the album-a celebration of one's self, which stands out in the lyrics, music, and artwork. All this to spotlight the exclamation of being an empowered woman and being "your own superhero," as Moye has repeatedly talked about in the press-one of the first artists to do so as a leader the Music Industry.

Moye's single 'Enough' spearheaded the global movement #IAMENOUGH as a personal anthem for everyone from all walks of life.

The musician-actress further states, "It's about redefining the status quo and being unapologetically you. We all matter and we all count. I can't wait to rock out with you in Germany and the Netherlands!"

For more information, please visit MalinaMoye.com.





