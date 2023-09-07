Major International Exhibitions Open Autumn/Winter Season at Haus Der Kunst in Munich

Haus der Kunst, Munich’s global centre for contemporary art, opens its autumn/winter season with two major new exhibitions, Inside Other Spaces. Environments by Women Artists 1956 – 1976 and WangShui. Window of Tolerance, presented alongside a series of new commissioned sound art and music residencies in the TUNE series, a new archival show and the continued exhibition of Martino Gamper. Sitzung.

Framed by the themes of gender, environment and technology, the season continues to expand and diversify Haus der Kunst’s ambitious plans to programme across the fields of visual art and performance, opening it up to bring audiences and institutions together.

Andrea Lissoni, Artistic Director, Haus der Kunst, said: “As an institution, Haus der Kunst is transforming. A new approach to engagement and learning is at the core of this transformation, resonating with the pressing need to act locally, yet sustain a global perspective. Our journey is towards an arts centre where the future is not just anticipated, but actively manifested.”

Emma Enderby, Chief Curator, Haus der Kunst, said: “The new season reflects an extensive programme of work by artists of different generations. We continue our wider focus on the boundary breaking approach of today’s emerging artists, who move effortlessly between visual art, dance, music, sound art and digital technologies, alongside the multi-disciplinary practices presented by the trailblazing artists from the recent past.”