LOUANE Comes to Elbphilharmonie This Week

The performance is set for 6 June.

By: Jun. 05, 2024
Louane is headed to Elbphilharmonie this week, with a performance set for 6 June 2024.

Louane is a tornado. At least, that’s what she thinks herself, and she adapted her social media accounts accordingly some time ago. The singer and actress can not only be seen in (French) cinemas at the moment alongside Michel Blanc in the comedy »Marie-Line et son Juge«.

Next year, she will also be touring Germany with her new songs. Her fourth album »Sentiments« was released in September 2022 and quickly achieved gold status in her home country. Louane has once again released ten golden tracks between pop pearl and dreamy chanson and once again proved her qualities as a songwriter.




