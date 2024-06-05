LOUANE Comes to Elbphilharmonie This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Louane is headed to Elbphilharmonie this week, with a performance set for 6 June 2024.

Louane is a tornado. At least, that’s what she thinks herself, and she adapted her social media accounts accordingly some time ago. The singer and actress can not only be seen in (French) cinemas at the moment alongside Michel Blanc in the comedy »Marie-Line et son Juge«.

Next year, she will also be touring Germany with her new songs. Her fourth album »Sentiments« was released in September 2022 and quickly achieved gold status in her home country. Louane has once again released ten golden tracks between pop pearl and dreamy chanson and once again proved her qualities as a songwriter.

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: 2 tickets to any weekday performance of The Great Gatsby from 7/24-8/31

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules



