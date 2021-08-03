LONELY TOGETHER Will Be Performed at Kunstfest Weimar 2021

The Catalan Roberto Olivan and the South African Gregory Maqoma studied with Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker in Brussels in the mid-90s. Even though the two internationally renowned dancers and choreographers were born far apart in the south of their respective continents, they are aware of the many similarities in their emotions and visions.

Rooted in the traditions of their homelands and cultures and deeply connected to the people and their forms of artistic expression, in Lonely Together they explore through dance a key aspect of their creative work: intuition. It's that inner voice that can be traced back in people over generations, that voice within us that gives us support and guidance and that in some cultures is the basis for trance rituals or dance ceremonies.

Belgian DJ Laurent Delforge will join Roberto Olivan and Gregory Maqoma on stage to play a set, while the dance duo embark on a physically spectacular, emotional, and traditional yet immensely contemporary journey into another self. Created in 2014, the show has received critical acclaim at major festivals but is yet to be performed in German-speaking countries. The two dance stars are reunited for KUNSTFEST WEIMAR during a pandemic that has severely limited personal interaction between friends across borders.

The project is the replacement for Maqoma's South African production Cion, which the KUNSTFEST has to postpone for another year to 2022 due to the likely continuation of entry restrictions.

The performances takes place on 26 August. Learn more here.