Friedrichstadt-Palast Berlin To Present Brand-New ARISE Grand Show From August

Friedrichstadt-Palast Berlin to present the brand-new ARISE Grand Show from August, advance ticket sales have now begun.

Whether Tom Neuwirth aka Conchita Wurst or the 'godfather of modern dance' Ohad Naharin, Eurovision Song Contest stage designer Frida Arvidsson or 'The Greatest Showman' choreographer Ashley Wallen: the Palast will set dazzling accents with its brand-new ARISE Grand Show. With a production budget of almost €11 million, ARISE is the most elaborate show production in terms of personnel and technology currently being produced under pandemic conditions. Previews will begin on 7 August. In order to take future developments in the pandemic into account in the show planning, a date has not yet been set for the premiere.

The life of photographer Cameron is like his paintings: enthralling and abound with brilliant colours. He jets around the globe accompanied by his beloved muse. When he loses her, his happiness is destroyed. Time and time again, Cameron's eyes are drawn back to the photographs on his walls. They exude an inexplicable attraction. And then his photos really do return to life. Is his muse maybe still trying to tell him something?

In ARISE, Cameron experiences first-hand the daily miracle that love withstands the test of time. 'Arise' means to stand up, to rise. "None of our Grand Shows to date have ever been this deep and emotional. We want to spark a torrent of emotions that draws guests in, tugging at their heartstrings while at the same time inspiring hope and a joy for life," says general director and producer, Dr. Berndt Schmidt, of the show concept. This is very in keeping with the current time: "Like Cameron, who must learn to embrace life and love again after fate deals him a cruel blow, we are all familiar with the eternal struggle between light and dark. At times among society, at other first-hand out of fear for those we love or for ourselves. Every happy ending - whether personal or in history - begins with the belief that, ultimately, light will prevail over darkness."

Love has many different faces. The new production's creative approach strives to bring together a diverse multi-layered spectrum of different luminaries accordingly.

The script is by Oliver Hoppmann and William Baker. London-based William Baker is the creative director behind Kylie Minogue's transformation into a style icon. He was also responsible for a number of her sensational world tours, including 'Aphrodite' and 'Kiss Me Once'. Oliver Hoppmann, the Palast's Creative Director, who has already proven his talents as a showmaker as the co-writer and director of the successful VIVID Grand Show, is also responsible for the show direction. With his artistic visions, he takes the audience on a journey that is both moving and mesmerising, while also giving hope.

Music (among others): The Austrian singer Tom Neuwirth conceived the artistic figure of Conchita Wurst and won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2014, which turned him into an icon overnight. The bearded diva, who is otherwise known for glam-pop, reveals a new facet for the Palast in the style of modern electro-pop, contributing two song he composed and wrote himself. All other lyrics are by songwriter Jasmin Shakeri, the woman behind the hit songs of Andreas Bourani, Joy Denalane and Matthias Schweighöfer.

Choreography (among others): The Israeli choreographer Ohad Naharin is one of the world's most significant contemporary choreographers. Many in the dance world refer to him as the godfather of modern dance. Naharin invented the innovative movement language known as 'Gaga'. He was appointed artistic director of the renowned Batsheva Dance Company in 1990. His work is celebrated the world over. For ARISE, his iconic 'Echad Mi Yodea' will be spectacularly interpreted in an entertainment show for the first time during a performance featuring 52 dancers. Ashley Wallen, the man behind the legendary show-stopping choreography for the Golden Globe winner 'The Greatest Showman' starring Hugh Jackman, will contribute several ultramodern and cool choreographies. Wallen's work is inspired by MGM Studios classics and he has worked with stars of the likes of Robbie Williams and Nicole Kidman. Birmingham-born half-Jamaican Nikeata Thompson has been causing a sensation for many years with video shoots, stage coaching and

live performances for show greats such as Jan Delay, Lena Meyer-Landrut and Tom Hanks or the TV talent show 'The Voice of Germany'. She has now once again choreographed for a Grand Show. Since retiring as a dancer, Canadian Eric Gauthier, who is a star of the international dance world, has made a name for himself as the director of his own dance company. He has already been conferred numerous awards for his choreographies and will now contribute fascinating dance acts at the Palast for the first time.

An impressive woman has been engaged for the particularly stunning stage design on the world's biggest theatre stage of almost 3,000 square metres in size: Frida Arvidsson. The Swede created impressive set designs for the Eurovision Song Contests held in Malmö and Stockholm. Following an eight-year hiatus, the Palast's famous water basin will also celebrate its comeback in the ARISE stage set. It has been modernised over the past few months and equipped with the latest technology to create some fascinating special effects.

Paris-based fashion designer, illustrator and art director Stefano Canulli is responsible for the sensational and glamorous costume designs. Stunning examples of his work have already been showcased at the Palast, among others during the VIVID Grand Show. He previously worked with Thierry Mugler and on the 'Zumanity' Cirque du Soleil show in Las Vegas.

As the lead character in ARISE is a photographer, the creative team for the new Grand Show will include a photographer for the first time: Kristian Schuller, who is renowned internationally for his extraordinary aesthetics, will join the Palast's creative team as Art Director - Photography together with his wife, the renowned stylist and costume designer Peggy Schuller. Their photographic and stylistic visions will not only help to bring Cameron's fictive artistic world to life on stage. Like Cameron and his muse, they are also a creative dream team in real life.

The current situation makes it difficult to plan ahead. As a theatre owned by the state of Berlin, the Palast therefore strives to ensure guests' safety and well-being in three different ways with its "Safe & Sound" promise:

1. A well-conceived safety concept helps to keep guests safe during their visit to the theatre. The state-of-the-art ventilation system, which was entirely refurbished in 2020, complements this concept by completing exchanging the air in the theatre hall with fresh air up to eight times per hour.

2. In the event of a show cancellation, guests will automatically receive a refund within three weeks without having to do anything. The Palast does not take advantage of the legal permissible option of issuing vouchers.

3. Guests are able to flexibly change all tickets purchased to another date or to exchange them for a voucher up to two hours before the performance begins without giving any reason.

This triple guarantee offered at the Palast for free is unique for a theatre worldwide and applies for tickets purchased directly from the Palast.

The show is scheduled to run for at least 12 months. Tickets cost from €19.80 and can be purchased online at www.palast.berlin or via the ticket hotline (+49-30-2326-2326). Recommended from 8 years. Please note that revue shows are not musicals. Coherence is primarily achieved through visual imagery, rather than narrative storytelling. Meaning the show is also suitable for guests with no knowledge of German. More than 100 artists from 26 nations are involved in each performance.

For more information on the ARISE Grand Show, see www.palast.berlin/en/arise.