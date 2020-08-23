Experimental Indoor Concert Held in Germany Featuring a Performance From Tim Bendzko

All attendees at the performance were given face masks, fluorescent hand gel and electronic "contact trackers."

Researchers in Leipzig, Germany recently staged a 1,500-person experimental indoor concert, featuring a performance by Tim Bendzko, to help understand how Covid-19 spreads at these types of events, CNN reports.

All attendees at the performance were given face masks, fluorescent hand gel and electronic "contact trackers."

The trackers allowed scientists to monitor how many "critical contacts" each person had, and the residue from the hand gel will help to identify frequently touched surfaces.

"We cannot afford another lockdown. We have to gather the data now in order to be able to make valid predictions," said Professor Michael Gekle. "There is no zero risk if you want to have life. We want to give the politicians a tool in order to decide rationally whether to allow such an event or not. That means they have to have the tool to predict how many additional infected people such an event will produce."

