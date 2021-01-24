Dutch National Opera Online Presents Rossini's Petite MESSE SOLENNELLE

Dutch National Opera has announced an online presentation of Rossini's Petite Messe Solennelle.

The online premiere will take place on January 24, 2021 at 7:00 PM (CET). Four soloists, the Choir of Dutch National Opera and the Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra will be conducted by Andrea Battistoni.

This filmed concert is a direct result from the current pandemic. Initially in December 2020, the Dutch National Opera had programmed Verdi's Aida, but the restrictions imposed by the government made it impossible to bring it to the stage. DNO director Sophie de Lint nevertheless wanted to realise a project for the Choir of the Dutch National Opera and maestro Battistoni, an expert in the Italian repertoire, already engaged for Aida. Due to the challenging circumstances to realise this project during a lockdown, there was only one evening to make this registration and this recording can now be viewed: operaballet.nl

In close consultation with maestro Battistoni, the choice fell on the Petite messe solennnelle (1864) - not an opera, but nevertheless a work that Rossini infused with a healthy dose of musical drama. The Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra, which would also collaborate on Aida, was also keen to contribute, so Rossini's own 1869 orchestral version was chosen instead of the original for two pianos and harmonium.

In line with the strategy of Dutch National Opera to present up-and-coming national and international top talent, in addition to the young maestro, four promising singers were engaged who will be seen more often in Amsterdam in the coming years: Chinese soprano Ying Fang, French mezzo Katia Ledoux, South African tenor Levy Sekgapane and Dutch bass / baritone Frederik Bergman. Conductor Andrea Battistoni conducts the soloists, the Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra and the Choir of Dutch National Opera.